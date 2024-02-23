SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:
Citi’s 13th Annual FinTech Conference
Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Time: 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time
The Citizens JMP Technology Conference
Date: Monday, March 4, 2024
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time
The presentations will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/. After the presentation, a replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website.
About Remitly
Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. Remitly helps customers across the globe send money home in a safe, reliable, and transparent manner. Its digitally native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities, and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.
Investor Relations Contact:
Stephen Shulstein
Vice President of Investor Relations
Media Contact:
Kendall Sadler
SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.
- Stifel Reports January 2024 Operating Data - February 22, 2024
- Remitly Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation - February 22, 2024
- Sight Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 7, 2024 - February 22, 2024