SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the Company’s financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same evening. Conference call and webcast information can be found below.

Remitly Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free Dial-in: To access the call, please use the following link: Remitly 2Q 2023 Earnings Call . After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Live Webcast and Replay: A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.remitly.com/ . For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable, and transparent manner. Its digitally-native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities, and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Shulstein

Vice President of Investor Relations

stephens@remitly.com

Media Contact:

Kendall Sadler

Director of Communications

kendall@remitly.com

