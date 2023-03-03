According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The Asia-Pacific market for remote diagnostics is dominated by the region’s high vehicle production and rising adoption of hybrid electric vehicles, and Europe is anticipated to experience significant development

Farmington, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Remote Diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period. The term “remote diagnostics” refers to automotive systems that permit vehicle monitoring via a wireless network. The diagnostic equipment is linked to a 3G, 4G, or Wi-Fi-based platform that manages and stores the vehicle’s health data. A laptop software system processes data to provide valuable insights. This aids in monitoring vehicle performance over time, thereby reducing repair time and preventing issues. As such, it is commonly used in passenger car and commercial vehicle systems for automatic collision notification, vehicle location monitoring, roadside assistance, and vehicle health alerts.

Remote diagnostics are utilized to evaluate the vehicle’s condition and monitor its health. Increased vehicle automation and customer reliance on integrating personal vehicles with IoT applications and remote diagnostics will propel market expansion.

Remote Diagnostics Market Recent Developments:

, the ACTIA Group achieved a technology transformation by investing in the development of an open-source operating system for vehicles with the Linux Foundation. In turn, this will help the company expand its product range. In 2018 , Transics expanded its product range with the launch of its latest driver app, TX-FLEX, which will allow drivers to schedule follow-ups from their smartphone

, Transics expanded its product range with the launch of its latest driver app, TX-FLEX, which will allow drivers to schedule follow-ups from their smartphone In 2017, Bosch inaugurated the expansion of its Technology Center in Plymouth. Expansion of the technology center will facilitate the development of multiple mobility technologies and automotive aftermarket components

Remote Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis:

The BlueTooth market group is expected to make up a large portion of the world market. This market area is likely to grow because more and more cars are using Bluetooth technology to connect to the internet.

One of the main reasons why cars are starting to use Bluetooth connectivity options is that Bluetooth devices are getting better at connecting to cars. Bluetooth links make cars more flexible, make wireless connections less complicated, and make the insides of cars more modular. All of these things will make the market share bigger in the years to come. The 3G/4G LTE/5G network segment and the Bluetooth segment are both expected to keep a large part of the global connectivity market. The remote diagnostics market will grow as more cars are linked to the internet and use internet data for interactive broadband operation.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific market for remote diagnostics is dominated by the region’s high vehicle production and rising adoption of hybrid electric vehicles. Europe is anticipated to experience significant development between 2021 and 2028 due to rising sales of electric vehicles and production of passenger vehicles in the region.

It is anticipated that North America will continue to dominate the remote diagnostics market. It is anticipated that the increasing adoption of software technology and connected vehicles will drive the market growth of various vehicle categories in this region. North America has been a leader in incorporating innovative technologies and introducing luxury automobiles to the market.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 12.78% from 2023 to 2030 By Type Diagnostic Equipment, Software By Connectivity 3G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth By Vehicle Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles By Applications Roadside Assistance, Vehicle Tracking, Vehicle State Alert, Crash Notification, Training Assistance By Companies Aptiv PLC (BorgWarner Inc.), AVL DiTEST GmbH (List Capital & Consulting GmbH), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (KKR & Co. Inc.), Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG), OnStar Corporation (General Motors Company), Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung Gmbh), Snap-On Incorporated, Softing AG, Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group), Vector Informatik GmbH, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Remote Diagnostics Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Aptiv PLC (BorgWarner Inc.), AVL DiTEST GmbH (List Capital & Consulting GmbH), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (KKR & Co. Inc.), Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG), OnStar Corporation (General Motors Company), Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung Gmbh), Snap-On Incorporated, Softing AG, Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group), Vector Informatik GmbH, and Others.

Remote Diagnostics Market by Types:

Diagnostic Equipment

Software

Remote Diagnostics Market By Connectivity

3G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Remote Diagnostics Market By Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Remote Diagnostics Market by Applications:

Roadside Assistance

Vehicle Tracking

Vehicle State Alert

Crash Notification

Training Assistance

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

