The remote patient monitoring devices market value is likely to grow by over USD 41 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rapid expansion of telehealth and virtual care technology after the COVID-19 outbreak has spurred the adoption of RPM systems. In January 2023, Cadence, a health technology business, and Ardent Health Services collaborated to implement a remote patient monitoring (RPM) program at Ardent’s facilities in six states, allowing patients to receive remote treatment for chronic diseases from the comfort of their own homes.

Increasing occurrences of diabetes to boost blood glucose monitoring devices demand

The blood glucose monitoring devices segment is foreseen to witness 11% CAGR by 2032. Blood glucose monitoring devices are gaining significant traction owing to the rising number of individuals suffering from obesity, diabetes, and age-related illnesses. Furthermore, healthcare technology providers are introducing easy-to-use diabetes management systems, which are slated to contribute to segment development.

High prevalence of coronary heart diseases to enhance cardiovascular diseases segment gains

The remote patient monitoring devices market from the cardiovascular diseases segment crossed USD 2.5 billion in 2022. Heart disease has increased dramatically in recent years, not only among the old and middle-aged but also among the younger generations of China, the U.S., India, and other such major regions.

According to experts, India is estimated to report the highest number of cardiac fatalities globally by 2030. Thus, an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as cardiac arrhythmias, coronary heart diseases, heart stroke, and other heart diseases, is projected to fuel segment outlook by 2032.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/remote-patient-monitoring-devices-market

Advantages of cost-effectiveness to accelerate long-term care segment revenue

The remote patient monitoring devices market from the long-term care segment is set to accrue USD 7 billion by 2032. Remote patient monitoring technology has emerged as a significant tool that allows healthcare providers to collect user-generated health data via mobile devices, providing access to patient care while lowering total costs by eliminating the need for hospital stays. They provide real-time data that is utilized to analyze the patient’s urgent health status.

Rising investment in the development of healthcare services to boost the Europe industry share

Europe remote patient monitoring devices market is to reach over USD 10 billion by 2032, driven by the rising frequency of cardiovascular illnesses and the increasing number of surgical operations. Furthermore, high demand for enhanced treatment and massive investments in the progression of healthcare services and technologically better goods are expected to drive regional business growth by 2032.

Product portfolio expansion efforts to define the competitive landscape

Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Honeywell International, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, VitalConnect, GE Healthcare, OMRON Corporation, Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA, DexCom, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and Cisco Systems are some of the eminent firms operating in remote patient monitoring devices industry.

