Removal from Trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New York, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq, Inc. will list its previously issued 3.875% Senior Notes due 2021 and 1.750% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, effective as of May 23, 2019. The Notes will be removed from trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, effective June 24, 2019.
