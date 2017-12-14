REMOVU Launches First Camera — the REMOVU K1 Self-Stabilizing 4K Hand-Held Camera

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoPro and camera accessories company REMOVU announced the launch of the brand’s first camera, the REMOVU K1 self-stabilizing 4K hand-held camera. The K1 was designed to address shortcomings recognized in the market, resulting in the first 4K camera with a 3-axis gimbal and built-in LCD screen, offering an all-in-one solution for anyone looking to document their adventures and memorable moments.

The REMOVU K1 allows users to capture life’s moments in 4K at 30FPS or take 12MP photos. The camera is equipped with a 3-axis stabilizing gimbal, ensuring clear, smooth and stable footage and a 4-way joystick to control the camera’s position. Unique to K1 is a 1.5” LCD screen built into the device’s handgrip, eliminating the need for a smartphone or remote viewfinder. The built-in screen keeps the camera lightweight (340g) for packing and travel, and helps make the camera easy to use with one hand. A REMOVU K1 iOS and Android app will be coming soon to allow users to control the device remotely.

K1 has four different modes to turn users’ adventures into a movie– pan, follow, motion time-lapse and selfie mode. With the camera’s 50-centimeter focal lens, users can get up close for the perfect selfie, and the F2.8 wide angle lens helps ensure everything makes it in the shot. K1 can also capture super slow-motion in full HD at 120FPS. K1 is equipped with a powerful interchangeable smart battery, for up-to four hours of continuous filming on a single charge and a high-quality built-in microphone.

The REMOVU K1 retails at $429 and is currently available for preorder at www.removu.com. The camera will be available for purchase at select retailers in January. For more information please visit, removu.com/select-shop-k1.

About REMOVU

REMOVU is a company of engineers and imaging experts passionate about delivering to consumers the most sophisticated imaging devices, cameras and GoPro accessories. All products are designed by an in-house team of engineers with extensive knowledge and experience developing digital cameras and camcorders. After successfully bringing to market a full line of accessories for GoPro cameras, REMOVU launched their first camera, the K1 self-stabilizing 4K hand-held camera, in 2017.

