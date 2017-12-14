Breaking News
Home / Top News / REMOVU Launches First Camera — the REMOVU K1 Self-Stabilizing 4K Hand-Held Camera

REMOVU Launches First Camera — the REMOVU K1 Self-Stabilizing 4K Hand-Held Camera

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoPro and camera accessories company REMOVU announced the launch of the brand’s first camera, the REMOVU K1 self-stabilizing 4K hand-held camera. The K1 was designed to address shortcomings recognized in the market, resulting in the first 4K camera with a 3-axis gimbal and built-in LCD screen, offering an all-in-one solution for anyone looking to document their adventures and memorable moments.

The REMOVU K1 allows users to capture life’s moments in 4K at 30FPS or take 12MP photos. The camera is equipped with a 3-axis stabilizing gimbal, ensuring clear, smooth and stable footage and a 4-way joystick to control the camera’s position.  Unique to K1 is a 1.5” LCD screen built into the device’s handgrip, eliminating the need for a smartphone or remote viewfinder. The built-in screen keeps the camera lightweight (340g) for packing and travel, and helps make the camera easy to use with one hand.  A REMOVU K1 iOS and Android app will be coming soon to allow users to control the device remotely.

K1 has four different modes to turn users’ adventures into a movie– pan, follow, motion time-lapse and selfie mode. With the camera’s 50-centimeter focal lens, users can get up close for the perfect selfie, and the F2.8 wide angle lens helps ensure everything makes it in the shot. K1 can also capture super slow-motion in full HD at 120FPS. K1 is equipped with a powerful interchangeable smart battery, for up-to four hours of continuous filming on a single charge and a high-quality built-in microphone.

The REMOVU K1 retails at $429 and is currently available for preorder at www.removu.com.  The camera will be available for purchase at select retailers in January. For more information please visit, removu.com/select-shop-k1.

About REMOVU

REMOVU is a company of engineers and imaging experts passionate about delivering to consumers the most sophisticated imaging devices, cameras and GoPro accessories.  All products are designed by an in-house team of engineers with extensive knowledge and experience developing digital cameras and camcorders.  After successfully bringing to market a full line of accessories for GoPro cameras, REMOVU launched their first camera, the K1 self-stabilizing 4K hand-held camera, in 2017.

Media Contact:
Tracey Benjamini
[email protected]randjsc.com
908-722-5757

A photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0a13f84-cc52-4731-8b31-c29a19e5538d

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.