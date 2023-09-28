Global Renal Dialysis Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)- RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Renal Dialysis Market was valued at US$ 76.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 9.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a global health concern, with an increasing number of persons being diagnosed. This is frequently attributed to ageing populations, an increase in diabetes and hypertension cases, and lifestyle variables such as poor food and lack of exercise. As CKD worsens, many patients require renal dialysis to stay alive.

As countries invest in healthcare infrastructure and services, more people have access to dialysis facilities and treatment. This enhanced accessibility propels the renal dialysis market forward.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global renal dialysis market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global renal dialysis market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global renal dialysis market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Renal Dialysis Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, the hemodialysis segment is the most important contributor to the dialysis market’s growth. The clinical benefits of hemodialysis are driving the demand for this technique.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 76.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 133.8 billion Growth Rate 9.8% Key Market Drivers Increasing healthcare expenditure

Rising aging population

Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease

Technological advancements Companies Profiled Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Nikkiso Co. Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Rockwell Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global renal dialysis market include,

In July 2023, The Cornell University Hospital for Animals launched a novel new service for pets: the use of external blood-cleansing devices. This opens the door for dialysis to be used in the treatment of animal renal insufficiency and immune-mediated disease.

In February 2023, Daprodustat (Jesduvroq), which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is now available orally for people who have been on dialysis for at least four months.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global renal dialysis market growth include Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co. Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Rockwell Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, and Toray Medical Co. Ltd, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global renal dialysis market based on type, application and region

Global Renal Dialysis Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Hemodialysis (HD) Equipment Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Equipment Concentrates and Solutions Catheters and Tubing’s Others

Global Renal Dialysis Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Hemodialysis Peritoneal Dialysis

Global Renal Dialysis Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Renal Dialysis Market US Canada Latin America Renal Dialysis Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Renal Dialysis Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Renal Dialysis Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Renal Dialysis Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Renal Dialysis Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Renal Dialysis Report:

What will be the market value of the global renal dialysis market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global renal dialysis market?

What are the market drivers of the global renal dialysis market?

What are the key trends in the global renal dialysis market?

Which is the leading region in the global renal dialysis market?

What are the major companies operating in the global renal dialysis market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global renal dialysis market?

