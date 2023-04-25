TUPELO, Miss., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2023.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Net income and earnings per share: Net income $46,078 $46,276 $33,547 Basic EPS 0.82 0.83 0.60 Diluted EPS 0.82 0.82 0.60 Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) 0.82 0.89 0.60

“We continue to focus on safety and soundness in our decision making and believe we are well positioned to service our customers and produce attractive results for our shareholders,” remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Company’s granular core funding and strong capital base remain foundations of our bank.”

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $46.1 million with diluted EPS of $0.82

Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2023 was $138.5 million, down $2.0 million on a linked quarter basis

For the first quarter of 2023, net interest margin was 3.66%, down 12 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Cost of total deposits was 99 basis points for the first quarter of 2023, up 47 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Notwithstanding the elimination of certain deposit service charges, noninterest income increased $3.9 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking income. The Company’s wealth management and insurance lines of business produced steady results during the first quarter of 2023

The mortgage division generated $0.6 billion in interest rate lock volume during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gain on sale margin was 1.15% for the first quarter of 2023, down 49 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Noninterest expense increased $6.1 million during the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to $2.7 million of expenses related to the operations of Republic Business Credit, acquired on December 30, 2022, lower deferred loan origination fees and a seasonal increase in both payroll taxes and the Company’s match of 401k contributions.

Balance Sheet

Loans increased $188.1 million on a linked quarter basis from December 31, 2022, which represents 6.6% annualized net loan growth

The securities portfolio decreased $49.8 million on a linked quarter basis, due to net cash outflows during the quarter of $70.5 million and a positive fair market value adjustment in our available-for-sale portfolio of $20.7 million

Deposits at March 31, 2023 increased $425.1 million on a linked quarter basis, driven by an increase in brokered deposits of $623.4 million. Brokered deposits were $856.5 million at March 31, 2023. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $313.9 million on a linked quarter basis and represented 30.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2023

Capital and Liquidity

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) increased 2.2% and 4.5%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis

increased 2.2% and 4.5%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis The Company has a $100 million stock repurchase program that is in effect through October 2023; there was no buyback activity during the first quarter of 2023

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $8.0 million and a recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments (included in noninterest expense) of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2023

The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was unchanged on a linked quarter basis at 1.66% at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 259.39% at March 31, 2023, compared to 337.73% at December 31, 2022

Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $4.7 million, or 0.16% of average loans on an annualized basis

Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.64% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.49% at December 31, 2022 and criticized loans (which include classified and special mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.44% at March 31, 2023, compared to 2.47% at December 31, 2022

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 161,787 $ 145,360 $ 123,100 $ 106,409 $ 95,829 Loans held for sale 1,737 1,688 2,075 2,586 2,863 Securities 15,091 15,241 14,500 12,471 10,835 Other 5,430 2,777 3,458 1,954 664 Total interest income 184,045 165,066 143,133 123,420 110,191 Interest expense Deposits 32,866 17,312 7,241 5,018 5,637 Borrowings 15,404 9,918 5,574 4,887 4,925 Total interest expense 48,270 27,230 12,815 9,905 10,562 Net interest income 135,775 137,836 130,318 113,515 99,629 Provision for loan losses 7,960 10,488 9,800 2,000 1,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 127,815 127,348 120,518 111,515 98,129 Noninterest income 37,293 33,395 41,186 37,214 37,458 Noninterest expense 107,708 101,582 101,574 98,194 94,105 Income before income taxes 57,400 59,161 60,130 50,535 41,482 Income taxes 11,322 12,885 13,563 10,857 7,935 Net income $ 46,078 $ 46,276 $ 46,567 $ 39,678 $ 33,547 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 46,078 $ 50,324 $ 44,233 $ 40,601 $ 33,728 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 63,860 $ 72,187 $ 66,970 $ 54,172 $ 42,664 Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 $ 0.71 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings per share 0.82 0.82 0.83 0.71 0.60 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.82 0.89 0.79 0.72 0.60 Average basic shares outstanding 56,008,741 55,953,104 55,947,214 55,906,755 55,809,192 Average diluted shares outstanding 56,270,219 56,335,446 56,248,720 56,182,845 56,081,863 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Return on average assets 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.11 % 0.96 % 0.81 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.09 1.20 1.05 0.98 0.82 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.19 1.20 1.20 1.04 0.89 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.19 1.30 1.14 1.07 0.90 Return on average equity 8.55 8.58 8.50 7.31 6.05 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 8.55 9.33 8.07 7.48 6.08 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.29 15.98 15.64 13.50 10.93 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.29 17.35 14.87 13.81 10.99 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 61.26 58.39 58.50 64.37 67.78 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 61.30 56.25 58.78 62.44 67.02 Dividend payout ratio 26.83 26.51 26.51 30.99 36.67

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Shares outstanding 56,073,658 55,953,104 55,953,104 55,932,017 55,880,666 Market value per share $ 30.58 $ 37.59 $ 31.28 $ 28.81 $ 33.45 Book value per share 39.01 38.18 37.39 37.85 38.25 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 20.92 20.02 20.12 20.55 20.91 Shareholders’ equity to assets 12.52 % 12.57 % 12.70 % 12.74 % 12.68 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.13 7.01 7.26 7.34 7.35 Leverage ratio 9.18 9.36 9.39 9.16 9.00 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.19 10.21 10.64 10.74 10.78 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.98 11.01 11.47 11.60 11.67 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.68 14.63 15.15 15.34 15.51

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 9,120 $ 10,445 $ 10,216 $ 9,734 $ 9,562 Fees and commissions 4,676 4,470 4,148 4,668 3,982 Insurance commissions 2,446 2,501 3,108 2,591 2,554 Wealth management revenue 5,140 5,237 5,467 5,711 5,924 Mortgage banking income 8,517 5,170 12,675 8,316 9,633 BOLI income 3,003 2,487 2,296 2,331 2,153 Other 4,391 3,085 3,276 3,863 3,650 Total noninterest income $ 37,293 $ 33,395 $ 41,186 $ 37,214 $ 37,458 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 69,832 $ 67,372 $ 66,463 $ 65,580 $ 62,239 Data processing 3,633 3,521 3,526 3,590 4,263 Net occupancy and equipment 11,405 11,122 11,266 11,155 11,276 Other real estate owned 30 (59 ) 34 (187 ) (241 ) Professional fees 3,467 2,856 3,087 2,778 3,151 Advertising and public relations 4,686 3,631 3,229 3,406 4,059 Intangible amortization 1,426 1,195 1,251 1,310 1,366 Communications 1,980 2,028 1,999 1,904 2,027 Merger and conversion related expenses — 1,100 — — 687 Restructuring charges (benefit) — — — 1,187 (455 ) Other 11,249 8,816 10,719 7,471 5,733 Total noninterest expense $ 107,708 $ 101,582 $ 101,574 $ 98,194 $ 94,105

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 4,770 $ 1,003 $ 5,263 $ 3,490 $ 6,047 Fees, net 1,806 1,849 2,405 3,064 3,053 Mortgage servicing income (loss), net 1,941 2,318 5,007 1,762 533 Total mortgage banking income $ 8,517 $ 5,170 $ 12,675 $ 8,316 $ 9,633

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 847,697 $ 575,992 $ 479,500 $ 1,010,468 $ 1,607,493 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,300,240 1,324,040 1,353,502 488,851 487,194 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,507,907 1,533,942 1,569,242 2,528,253 2,405,316 Loans held for sale, at fair value 159,318 110,105 144,642 196,598 280,464 Loans held for investment 11,766,425 11,578,304 11,105,004 10,603,744 10,313,459 Allowance for credit losses on loans (195,292 ) (192,090 ) (174,356 ) (166,131 ) (166,468 ) Loans, net 11,571,133 11,386,214 10,930,648 10,437,613 10,146,991 Premises and equipment, net 287,006 283,595 284,062 284,035 285,344 Other real estate owned 4,818 1,763 2,412 2,807 2,062 Goodwill and other intangibles 1,014,415 1,015,884 966,461 967,713 969,022 Bank-owned life insurance 375,572 373,808 371,650 371,298 369,344 Mortgage servicing rights 85,039 84,448 81,980 94,743 91,730 Other assets 320,938 298,385 287,000 235,722 218,797 Total assets $ 17,474,083 $ 16,988,176 $ 16,471,099 $ 16,618,101 $ 16,863,757 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,244,877 $ 4,558,756 $ 4,827,220 $ 4,741,397 $ 4,706,256 Interest-bearing 9,667,142 8,928,210 8,604,904 9,022,532 9,284,641 Total deposits 13,912,019 13,486,966 13,432,124 13,763,929 13,990,897 Short-term borrowings 732,057 712,232 312,818 112,642 111,279 Long-term debt 431,111 428,133 426,821 431,553 435,416 Other liabilities 211,596 224,829 207,055 193,100 188,523 Total liabilities 15,286,783 14,852,160 14,378,818 14,501,224 14,726,115 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock 296,483 296,483 296,483 296,483 296,483 Treasury stock (107,559 ) (111,577 ) (111,577 ) (112,295 ) (114,050 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,299,458 1,302,422 1,299,476 1,298,207 1,297,088 Retained earnings 891,242 857,725 823,951 789,880 762,690 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (192,324 ) (209,037 ) (216,052 ) (155,398 ) (104,569 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,187,300 2,136,016 2,092,281 2,116,877 2,137,642 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,474,083 $ 16,988,176 $ 16,471,099 $ 16,618,101 $ 16,863,757

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 11,688,534 $ 163,970 5.68 % $ 11,282,422 $ 147,519 5.19 % $ 10,108,511 $ 97,001 3.88 % Loans held for sale 103,410 1,737 6.72 % 117,082 1,688 5.77 % 330,442 2,863 3.48 % Taxable securities 2,588,148 13,054 2.02 % 2,657,248 13,174 1.98 % 2,499,822 8,782 1.41 % Tax-exempt securities(1) 443,996 2,608 2.35 % 447,287 2,637 2.36 % 438,380 2,635 2.40 % Total securities 3,032,144 15,662 2.07 % 3,104,535 15,811 2.04 % 2,938,202 11,417 1.55 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 464,229 5,430 4.74 % 269,975 2,777 4.08 % 1,463,991 664 0.18 % Total interest-earning assets 15,288,317 186,799 4.94 % 14,774,014 167,795 4.51 % 14,841,146 111,945 3.05 % Cash and due from banks 197,782 201,369 206,224 Intangible assets 1,011,557 967,005 965,430 Other assets 660,242 635,452 684,464 Total assets $ 17,157,898 $ 16,577,840 $ 16,697,264 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,066,770 $ 20,298 1.36 % $ 6,018,679 $ 12,534 0.83 % $ 6,636,392 $ 3,647 0.22 % Savings deposits 1,052,802 826 0.32 % 1,093,997 582 0.21 % 1,097,560 139 0.05 % Brokered deposits 395,942 4,318 4.42 % 93,764 1,047 4.43 % — — — % Time deposits 1,564,658 7,424 1.92 % 1,324,042 3,149 0.94 % 1,374,722 1,851 0.55 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,080,172 32,866 1.47 % 8,530,482 17,312 0.81 % 9,108,674 5,637 0.25 % Borrowed funds 1,281,552 15,404 4.86 % 893,705 9,918 4.42 % 485,777 4,925 4.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,361,724 48,270 1.89 % 9,424,187 27,230 1.15 % 9,594,451 10,562 0.44 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,386,998 4,805,014 4,651,793 Other liabilities 222,382 209,544 201,353 Shareholders’ equity 2,186,794 2,139,095 2,249,667 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,157,898 $ 16,577,840 $ 16,697,264 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 138,529 3.66 % $ 140,565 3.78 % $ 101,383 2.76 % Cost of funding 1.33 % 0.76 % 0.30 % Cost of total deposits 0.99 % 0.52 % 0.17 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Earning asset mix: Loans held for investment 76.45 % 76.36 % 68.11 % Loans held for sale 0.68 0.79 2.23 Securities 19.83 21.01 19.80 Interest-bearing balances with banks 3.04 1.84 9.86 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Funding sources mix: Noninterest-bearing demand 29.74 % 33.77 % 32.65 % Interest-bearing demand 41.13 42.30 46.59 Savings 7.14 7.69 7.70 Brokered deposits 2.68 0.66 — Time deposits 10.61 9.31 9.65 Borrowed funds 8.70 6.27 3.41 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 392 $ 161 $ 434 Total accretion on purchased loans 670 625 1,235 Total impact on net interest income $ 1,062 $ 786 $ 1,669 Impact on net interest margin 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.04 % Impact on loan yield 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.06 %

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,740,778 $ 1,673,883 $ 1,513,091 $ 1,497,272 $ 1,445,607 Lease financing 121,146 115,013 103,357 101,350 89,842 Real estate – construction 1,424,352 1,330,337 1,215,056 1,126,363 1,222,052 Real estate – 1-4 family mortgages 3,278,980 3,216,263 3,127,889 3,030,083 2,840,979 Real estate – commercial mortgages 5,085,813 5,118,063 5,016,665 4,717,513 4,577,864 Installment loans to individuals 115,356 124,745 128,946 131,163 137,115 Total loans $ 11,766,425 $ 11,578,304 $ 11,105,004 $ 10,603,744 $ 10,313,459

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccruing loans $ 56,626 $ 56,545 $ 54,278 $ 43,897 $ 51,995 Loans 90 days or more past due 18,664 331 1,587 617 247 Total nonperforming loans 75,290 56,876 55,865 44,514 52,242 Other real estate owned 4,818 1,763 2,412 2,807 2,062 Total nonperforming assets $ 80,108 $ 58,639 $ 58,277 $ 47,321 $ 54,304 Criticized Loans Classified loans $ 222,701 $ 200,249 $ 193,844 $ 185,267 $ 178,015 Special Mention loans 64,832 86,172 69,883 87,476 76,949 Criticized loans(1) $ 287,533 $ 286,421 $ 263,727 $ 272,743 $ 254,964 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 195,292 $ 192,090 $ 174,356 $ 166,131 $ 166,468 Net loan charge-offs $ 4,732 $ 2,566 $ 1,575 $ 2,337 $ 851 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.16 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.64 0.49 0.50 0.42 0.51 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.46 0.35 0.35 0.28 0.32 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.66 1.66 1.57 1.57 1.61 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 259.39 337.73 312.10 373.21 318.65 Criticized loans / total loans 2.44 2.47 2.37 2.57 2.47

(1) Criticized loans include loans in risk rating classifications of classified and special mention.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, (i) core loan yield, (ii) core net interest income and margin, (iii) adjusted pre-provision net revenue, (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, among others, merger and conversion expenses, gain on sale of MSR and restructuring charges with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible and charges such as restructuring charges can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) Net income (GAAP) $ 46,078 $ 46,276 $ 46,567 $ 39,678 $ 33,547 Income taxes 11,322 12,885 13,563 10,857 7,935 Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 6,460 10,671 9,800 2,450 950 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 63,860 $ 69,832 $ 69,930 $ 52,985 $ 42,432 Merger and conversion expense — 1,100 — — 687 Gain on sale of MSR — — (2,960 ) — — Restructuring charges (benefit) — — — 1,187 (455 ) Voluntary reimbursement of certain re-presentment NSF fees — 1,255 — — — Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 63,860 $ 72,187 $ 66,970 $ 54,172 $ 42,664 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 46,078 $ 46,276 $ 46,567 $ 39,678 $ 33,547 Amortization of intangibles 1,426 1,195 1,251 1,310 1,366 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) (299 ) (260 ) (265 ) (291 ) (303 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 47,205 $ 47,211 $ 47,553 $ 40,697 $ 34,610 Net income (GAAP) $ 46,078 $ 46,276 $ 46,567 $ 39,678 $ 33,547 Merger and conversion expense — 1,100 — — 687 Gain on sale of MSR — — (2,960 ) — — Restructuring charges (benefit) — — — 1,187 (455 ) Initial provision for acquisitions — 2,820 — — — Voluntary reimbursement of certain re-presentment NSF fees — 1,255 — — — Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) — (1,127 ) 626 (264 ) (51 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 46,078 $ 50,324 $ 44,233 $ 40,601 $ 33,728 Amortization of intangibles 1,426 1,195 1,251 1,310 1,366 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) (299 ) (260 ) (265 ) (291 ) (303 ) Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 47,205 $ 51,259 $ 45,219 $ 41,620 $ 34,791 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,186,794 $ 2,139,095 $ 2,173,408 $ 2,177,537 $ 2,249,667 Average intangible assets 1,011,557 967,005 967,154 968,441 965,430 Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,175,237 $ 1,172,090 $ 1,206,254 $ 1,209,096 $ 1,284,237 Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,157,898 $ 16,577,840 $ 16,645,481 $ 16,631,290 $ 16,697,264 Average intangible assets 1,011,557 967,005 967,154 968,441 965,430 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,146,341 $ 15,610,835 $ 15,678,327 $ 15,662,849 $ 15,731,834 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,187,300 $ 2,136,016 $ 2,092,281 $ 2,116,877 $ 2,137,642 Intangible assets 1,014,415 1,015,884 966,461 967,713 969,022 Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,172,885 $ 1,120,132 $ 1,125,820 $ 1,149,164 $ 1,168,620 Total assets (GAAP) $ 17,474,083 $ 16,988,176 $ 16,471,099 $ 16,618,101 $ 16,863,757 Intangible assets 1,014,415 1,015,884 966,461 967,713 969,022 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,459,668 $ 15,972,292 $ 15,504,638 $ 15,650,388 $ 15,894,735 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.11 % 0.96 % 0.81 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.09 1.20 1.05 0.98 0.82 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.19 1.20 1.20 1.04 0.89 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.51 1.73 1.60 1.31 1.04 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.19 1.30 1.14 1.07 0.90 Return on average equity (GAAP) 8.55 8.58 8.50 7.31 6.05 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 8.55 9.33 8.07 7.48 6.08 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 16.29 15.98 15.64 13.50 10.93 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 16.29 17.35 14.87 13.81 10.99 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 56,270,219 56,335,446 56,248,720 56,182,845 56,081,863 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.82 $ 0.82 $ 0.83 $ 0.71 $ 0.60 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.82 $ 0.89 $ 0.79 $ 0.72 $ 0.60 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 56,073,658 55,953,104 55,953,104 55,932,017 55,880,666 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 39.01 $ 38.18 $ 37.39 $ 37.85 $ 38.25 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 20.92 $ 20.02 $ 20.12 $ 20.55 $ 20.91 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP) 12.52 % 12.57 % 12.70 % 12.74 % 12.68 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.13 % 7.01 % 7.26 % 7.34 % 7.35 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 138,529 $ 140,565 $ 132,435 $ 115,321 $ 101,383 Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 37,293 $ 33,395 $ 41,186 $ 37,214 $ 37,458 Gain on sale of MSR — — 2,960 — — Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 37,293 $ 33,395 $ 38,226 $ 37,214 $ 37,458 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 107,708 $ 101,582 $ 101,574 $ 98,194 $ 94,105 Amortization of intangibles 1,426 1,195 1,251 1,310 1,366 Merger and conversion expense — 1,100 — — 687 Restructuring charges (benefit) — — — 1,187 (455 ) Voluntary reimbursement of certain re-presentment NSF fees — 1,255 — — — (Recovery of) provision for unfunded commitments (1,500 ) 183 — 450 (550 ) Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 107,782 $ 97,849 $ 100,323 $ 95,247 $ 93,057 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 61.26 % 58.39 % 58.50 % 64.37 % 67.78 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.30 % 56.25 % 58.78 % 62.44 % 67.02 % Core Net Interest Income and Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 138,529 $ 140,565 $ 132,435 $ 115,321 $ 101,383 Net interest income collected on problem loans 392 161 78 2,276 434 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 670 625 1,317 2,021 1,235 Non-core net interest income $ 1,062 $ 786 $ 1,395 $ 4,297 $ 1,669 Core net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 137,467 $ 139,779 $ 131,040 $ 111,024 $ 99,714 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.66 % 3.78 % 3.54 % 3.11 % 2.76 % Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.63 % 3.76 % 3.50 % 3.00 % 2.71 % Core Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 163,970 $ 147,519 $ 124,614 $ 107,612 $ 97,001 Net interest income collected on problem loans 392 161 78 2,276 434 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 670 625 1,317 2,021 1,235 Core loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 162,908 $ 146,733 $ 123,219 $ 103,315 $ 95,332 Loan yield (GAAP) 5.68 % 5.19 % 4.57 % 4.12 % 3.88 % Core loan yield (non-GAAP) 5.64 % 5.16 % 4.52 % 3.96 % 3.82 %

(1) Core net interest income (FTE) and Core loan interest income (FTE) include Interest income on PPP loans.

(2) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.