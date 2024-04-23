TUPELO, Miss., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2024.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Net income and earnings per share: Net income $39,409 $28,124 $46,078 After-tax loss on sale of securities — (15,711 ) — Basic EPS 0.70 0.50 0.82 Diluted EPS 0.70 0.50 0.82 Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) 0.65 0.76 0.82 Impact to diluted EPS from after-tax loss on sale of securities (including impairments) — 0.28 —

“The quarter’s results reflect solid performance across the company, including good loan and deposit growth,” remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We continue to build balance sheet strength and believe this will keep Renasant well positioned for additional growth.”

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $39.4 million; diluted EPS was $0.70 and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) was $0.65

was $0.65 Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2024 was $125.9 million, down $2.7 million on a linked quarter basis

For the first quarter of 2024, net interest margin was 3.30%, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Cost of total deposits was 2.35% for the first quarter of 2024, up 18 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Noninterest income increased $21.0 million on a linked quarter basis. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized impairment charges of $19.4 million as a result of its determination to sell a portion of its available-for-sale securities; there was no such impairment in the first quarter of 2024. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 also included the receipt of $2.3 million related to Renasant’s participation in a recovery agreement, with minimal recoveries in the first quarter of 2024

Mortgage banking income increased $4.8 million on a linked quarter basis. The mortgage division generated $0.4 billion in interest rate lock volume in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.1 billion on a linked quarter basis. Gain on sale margin was 1.78% for the first quarter of 2024, up 64 basis points on a linked quarter basis. In addition, during the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold a portion of its mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), recognizing a gain of $3.5 million

Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million on a linked quarter basis. The Company contributed $1.1 million to certain charitable organizations which were recorded in the line item “advertising and public relations” expense. These contributions qualify as tax credits and will reduce income tax expense dollar for dollar in 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded expense of $0.7 million related to the FDIC special assessment, as compared to the $2.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023

Balance Sheet

Loans increased $149.3 million on a linked quarter basis, representing 4.9% annualized net loan growth

Securities decreased $181.1 million on a linked quarter basis primarily driven by the sale of a portion of the Company’s available-for-sale securities for proceeds of $177.2 million. A portion of the proceeds was used to purchase higher yielding securities, while the remainder, along with other cash flows from the securities portfolio, was used to fund loan growth.

Deposits at March 31, 2024 increased $160.4 million on a linked quarter basis. Brokered deposits decreased $119.2 million on a linked quarter basis to $342.3 million at March 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $67.5 million on a linked quarter basis and represented 24.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2024

Capital and Liquidity

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) increased 0.8% and 1.7%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis

increased 0.8% and 1.7%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis The Company has a $100 million stock repurchase program that is in effect through October 2024; there was no buyback activity during the first quarter of 2024

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2024

The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was constant at 1.61% at March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 270.87% at March 31, 2024, compared to 286.26% at December 31, 2023

Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 were $0.2 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis

Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.59% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.56% at December 31, 2023, and criticized loans (which include classified and special mention loans) to total loans increased to 2.76% at March 31, 2024, compared to 2.16% at December 31, 2023

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 192,390 $ 188,535 $ 181,129 $ 173,198 $ 161,787 Loans held for sale 2,308 3,329 3,751 2,990 1,737 Securities 10,700 10,728 10,669 14,000 15,091 Other 7,781 7,839 10,128 6,978 5,430 Total interest income 213,179 210,431 205,677 197,166 184,045 Interest expense Deposits 82,613 77,168 70,906 51,391 32,866 Borrowings 7,276 7,310 7,388 15,559 15,404 Total interest expense 89,889 84,478 78,294 66,950 48,270 Net interest income 123,290 125,953 127,383 130,216 135,775 Provision for credit losses Provision for loan losses 2,638 2,518 5,315 3,000 7,960 Recovery of unfunded commitments (200 ) — (700 ) (1,000 ) (1,500 ) Total provision for credit losses 2,438 2,518 4,615 2,000 6,460 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 120,852 123,435 122,768 128,216 129,315 Noninterest income 41,381 20,356 38,200 17,226 37,293 Noninterest expense 112,912 111,880 108,369 110,165 109,208 Income before income taxes 49,321 31,911 52,599 35,277 57,400 Income taxes 9,912 3,787 10,766 6,634 11,322 Net income $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 28,643 $ 46,078 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 36,572 $ 42,887 $ 41,833 $ 46,728 $ 46,078 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 48,231 $ 52,614 $ 57,214 $ 59,715 $ 63,860 Basic earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.50 $ 0.75 $ 0.51 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings per share 0.70 0.50 0.74 0.51 0.82 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.65 0.76 0.74 0.83 0.82 Average basic shares outstanding 56,208,348 56,141,628 56,138,618 56,107,881 56,008,741 Average diluted shares outstanding 56,531,078 56,611,217 56,523,887 56,395,653 56,270,219 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Return on average assets 0.92 % 0.65 % 0.96 % 0.66 % 1.09 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.86 0.99 0.96 1.08 1.09 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.00 0.71 1.05 0.73 1.19 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.93 1.08 1.05 1.18 1.19 Return on average equity 6.85 4.93 7.44 5.18 8.55 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 6.36 7.53 7.44 8.45 8.55 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 12.45 9.26 13.95 9.91 16.29 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.58 13.94 13.95 15.94 16.29 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 67.52 75.11 64.38 73.29 62.11 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 68.23 66.18 63.60 62.98 61.30 Dividend payout ratio 31.43 44.00 29.33 43.14 26.83

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Shares outstanding 56,304,860 56,142,207 56,140,713 56,132,478 56,073,658 Market value per share $ 31.32 $ 33.68 $ 26.19 $ 26.13 $ 30.58 Book value per share 41.25 40.92 39.78 39.35 39.01 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 23.32 22.92 21.76 21.30 20.92 Shareholders’ equity to assets 13.39 % 13.23 % 13.00 % 12.82 % 12.52 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 8.04 7.87 7.55 7.37 7.13 Leverage ratio 9.75 9.62 9.48 9.22 9.18 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.59 10.52 10.46 10.30 10.19 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.37 11.30 11.25 11.09 10.98 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.00 14.93 14.91 14.76 14.68

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 10,506 $ 10,603 $ 9,743 $ 9,733 $ 9,120 Fees and commissions 3,949 4,130 4,108 4,987 4,676 Insurance commissions 2,716 2,583 3,264 2,809 2,446 Wealth management revenue 5,669 5,668 5,986 5,338 5,140 Mortgage banking income 11,370 6,592 7,533 9,771 8,517 Net losses on sales of securities (including impairments) — (19,352 ) — (22,438 ) — Gain on extinguishment of debt 56 620 — — — BOLI income 2,691 2,589 2,469 2,402 3,003 Other 4,424 6,923 5,097 4,624 4,391 Total noninterest income $ 41,381 $ 20,356 $ 38,200 $ 17,226 $ 37,293 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 71,470 $ 71,841 $ 69,458 $ 70,637 $ 69,832 Data processing 3,807 3,971 3,907 3,684 3,633 Net occupancy and equipment 11,389 11,653 11,548 11,865 11,405 Other real estate owned 107 306 (120 ) 51 30 Professional fees 3,348 2,854 3,338 4,012 3,467 Advertising and public relations 4,886 3,084 3,474 3,482 4,686 Intangible amortization 1,212 1,274 1,311 1,369 1,426 Communications 2,024 2,026 2,006 2,226 1,980 Other 14,669 14,871 13,447 12,839 12,749 Total noninterest expense $ 112,912 $ 111,880 $ 108,369 $ 110,165 $ 109,208

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 4,535 $ 1,860 $ 3,297 $ 4,646 $ 4,770 Fees, net 1,854 2,010 2,376 2,859 1,806 Mortgage servicing income, net 4,981 2,722 1,860 2,266 1,941 Total mortgage banking income $ 11,370 $ 6,592 $ 7,533 $ 9,771 $ 8,517

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 844,400 $ 801,351 $ 741,156 $ 946,899 $ 847,697 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,199,111 1,221,464 1,245,595 1,273,044 1,300,240 Securities available for sale, at fair value 764,486 923,279 909,108 950,930 1,507,907 Loans held for sale, at fair value 191,440 179,756 241,613 249,615 159,318 Loans held for investment 12,500,525 12,351,230 12,168,023 11,930,516 11,766,425 Allowance for credit losses on loans (201,052 ) (198,578 ) (197,773 ) (194,391 ) (195,292 ) Loans, net 12,299,473 12,152,652 11,970,250 11,736,125 11,571,133 Premises and equipment, net 282,193 283,195 284,368 285,952 287,006 Other real estate owned 9,142 9,622 9,258 5,120 4,818 Goodwill and other intangibles 1,009,248 1,010,460 1,011,735 1,013,046 1,014,415 Bank-owned life insurance 385,186 382,584 379,945 377,649 375,572 Mortgage servicing rights 71,596 91,688 90,241 87,432 85,039 Other assets 289,466 304,484 298,352 298,530 320,938 Total assets $ 17,345,741 $ 17,360,535 $ 17,181,621 $ 17,224,342 $ 17,474,083 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,516,164 $ 3,583,675 $ 3,734,197 $ 3,878,953 $ 4,244,877 Interest-bearing 10,720,999 10,493,110 10,422,913 10,216,408 9,667,142 Total deposits 14,237,163 14,076,785 14,157,110 14,095,361 13,912,019 Short-term borrowings 108,121 307,577 107,662 257,305 732,057 Long-term debt 428,047 429,400 427,399 429,630 431,111 Other liabilities 250,060 249,390 256,127 233,418 211,596 Total liabilities 15,023,391 15,063,152 14,948,298 15,015,714 15,286,783 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 296,483 296,483 296,483 296,483 296,483 Treasury stock (99,683 ) (105,249 ) (105,300 ) (105,589 ) (107,559 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,303,613 1,308,281 1,304,891 1,301,883 1,299,458 Retained earnings 978,880 952,124 936,573 907,312 891,242 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (156,943 ) (154,256 ) (199,324 ) (191,461 ) (192,324 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,322,350 2,297,383 2,233,323 2,208,628 2,187,300 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,345,741 $ 17,360,535 $ 17,181,621 $ 17,224,342 $ 17,474,083

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 12,407,976 $ 194,640 6.30 % $ 12,249,429 $ 190,857 6.18 % $ 11,688,534 $ 163,970 5.68 % Loans held for sale 155,382 2,308 5.94 % 199,510 3,329 6.68 % 103,410 1,737 6.72 % Taxable securities 1,891,817 9,505 2.01 % 2,050,175 9,490 1.85 % 2,635,130 13,317 2.02 % Tax-exempt securities(1) 270,279 1,505 2.23 % 282,698 1,558 2.20 % 397,014 2,345 2.36 % Total securities 2,162,096 11,010 2.04 % 2,332,873 11,048 1.89 % 3,032,144 15,662 2.07 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 570,336 7,781 5.49 % 552,301 7,839 5.63 % 464,229 5,430 4.74 % Total interest-earning assets 15,295,790 215,739 5.66 % 15,334,113 213,073 5.52 % 15,288,317 186,799 4.94 % Cash and due from banks 188,503 180,609 197,782 Intangible assets 1,009,825 1,011,130 1,011,557 Other assets 708,895 669,988 660,242 Total assets $ 17,203,013 $ 17,195,840 $ 17,157,898 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,955,989 $ 52,500 3.03 % $ 6,721,053 $ 47,783 2.82 % $ 6,066,770 $ 20,298 1.36 % Savings deposits 860,397 730 0.34 % 888,692 765 0.34 % 1,052,802 826 0.32 % Brokered deposits 445,608 5,987 5.39 % 632,704 8,594 5.39 % 395,745 4,418 4.53 % Time deposits 2,319,420 23,396 4.06 % 2,185,737 20,026 3.63 % 1,564,855 7,324 1.90 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,581,414 82,613 3.13 % 10,428,186 77,168 2.94 % 9,080,172 32,866 1.47 % Borrowed funds 544,564 7,276 5.35 % 543,344 7,310 5.37 % 1,281,552 15,404 4.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,125,978 89,889 3.24 % 10,971,530 84,478 3.06 % 10,361,724 48,270 1.89 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,518,612 3,703,050 4,386,998 Other liabilities 244,142 260,235 222,382 Shareholders’ equity 2,314,281 2,261,025 2,186,794 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,203,013 $ 17,195,840 $ 17,157,898 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 125,850 3.30 % $ 128,595 3.33 % $ 138,529 3.66 % Cost of funding 2.46 % 2.28 % 1.33 % Cost of total deposits 2.35 % 2.17 % 0.99 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Earning asset mix: Loans held for investment 81.12 % 79.88 % 76.45 % Loans held for sale 1.02 1.30 0.68 Securities 14.14 15.21 19.83 Interest-bearing balances with banks 3.72 3.61 3.04 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Funding sources mix: Noninterest-bearing demand 24.03 % 25.23 % 29.74 % Interest-bearing demand 47.50 45.80 41.13 Savings 5.88 6.06 7.14 Brokered deposits 3.04 4.31 2.68 Time deposits 15.84 14.89 10.61 Borrowed funds 3.71 3.71 8.70 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 123 $ 283 $ 392 Total accretion on purchased loans 800 1,117 885 Total impact on net interest income $ 923 $ 1,400 $ 1,277 Impact on net interest margin 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.03 % Impact on loan yield 0.03 0.05 0.04

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,869,408 $ 1,871,821 $ 1,819,891 $ 1,729,070 $ 1,740,778 Lease financing 107,474 116,020 120,724 122,370 121,146 Real estate – construction 1,243,535 1,333,397 1,407,364 1,369,019 1,424,352 Real estate – 1-4 family mortgages 3,429,286 3,439,919 3,398,876 3,348,654 3,278,980 Real estate – commercial mortgages 5,753,230 5,486,550 5,313,166 5,252,479 5,085,813 Installment loans to individuals 97,592 103,523 108,002 108,924 115,356 Total loans $ 12,500,525 $ 12,351,230 $ 12,168,023 $ 11,930,516 $ 11,766,425

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccruing loans $ 73,774 $ 68,816 $ 69,541 $ 55,439 $ 56,626 Loans 90 days or more past due 451 554 532 36,321 18,664 Total nonperforming loans 74,225 69,370 70,073 91,760 75,290 Other real estate owned 9,142 9,622 9,258 5,120 4,818 Total nonperforming assets $ 83,367 $ 78,992 $ 79,331 $ 96,880 $ 80,108 Criticized Loans Classified loans $ 206,502 $ 166,893 $ 186,052 $ 219,674 $ 222,701 Special Mention loans 138,366 99,699 89,858 56,616 64,832 Criticized loans(1) $ 344,868 $ 266,592 $ 275,910 $ 276,290 $ 287,533 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 201,052 $ 198,578 $ 197,773 $ 194,391 $ 195,292 Net loan charge-offs $ 164 $ 1,713 $ 1,933 $ 3,901 $ 4,732 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.13 % 0.16 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.59 0.56 0.58 0.77 0.64 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.48 0.46 0.46 0.56 0.46 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.61 1.61 1.63 1.63 1.66 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 270.87 286.26 282.24 211.85 259.39 Criticized loans / total loans 2.76 2.16 2.27 2.32 2.44

(1) Criticized loans include loans in risk rating classifications of classified and special mention.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the first quarter of 2024, the gain on extinguishment of debt and the gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) Net income (GAAP) $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 28,643 $ 46,078 Income taxes 9,912 3,787 10,766 6,634 11,322 Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 2,438 2,518 4,615 2,000 6,460 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 51,759 $ 34,429 $ 57,214 $ 37,277 $ 63,860 Gain on extinguishment of debt (56 ) (620 ) — — — Gain on sales of MSR (3,472 ) (547 ) — — — Losses on sales of securities (including impairments) — 19,352 — 22,438 — Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 48,231 $ 52,614 $ 57,214 $ 59,715 $ 63,860 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 28,643 $ 46,078 Amortization of intangibles 1,212 1,274 1,311 1,369 1,426 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (237 ) (240 ) (269 ) (266 ) (299 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 40,384 $ 29,158 $ 42,875 $ 29,746 $ 47,205 Net income (GAAP) $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 28,643 $ 46,078 Gain on extinguishment of debt (56 ) (620 ) — — — Gain on sales of MSR (3,472 ) (547 ) — — — Losses on sales of securities (including impairments) — 19,352 — 22,438 — Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) 691 (3,422 ) — (4,353 ) — Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 36,572 $ 42,887 $ 41,833 $ 46,728 $ 46,078 Amortization of intangibles 1,212 1,274 1,311 1,369 1,426 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (237 ) (240 ) (269 ) (266 ) (299 ) Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 37,547 $ 43,921 $ 42,875 $ 47,831 $ 47,205 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,314,281 $ 2,261,025 $ 2,231,605 $ 2,217,708 $ 2,186,794 Average intangible assets 1,009,825 1,011,130 1,012,460 1,013,811 1,011,557 Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,304,456 $ 1,249,895 $ 1,219,145 $ 1,203,897 $ 1,175,237 Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,203,013 $ 17,195,840 $ 17,235,413 $ 17,337,924 $ 17,157,898 Average intangible assets 1,009,825 1,011,130 1,012,460 1,013,811 1,011,557 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,193,188 $ 16,184,710 $ 16,222,953 $ 16,324,113 $ 16,146,341 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,322,350 $ 2,297,383 $ 2,233,323 $ 2,208,628 $ 2,187,300 Intangible assets 1,009,248 1,010,460 1,011,735 1,013,046 1,014,415 Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,313,102 $ 1,286,923 $ 1,221,588 $ 1,195,582 $ 1,172,885 Total assets (GAAP) $ 17,345,741 $ 17,360,535 $ 17,181,621 $ 17,224,342 $ 17,474,083 Intangible assets 1,009,248 1,010,460 1,011,735 1,013,046 1,014,415 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,336,493 $ 16,350,075 $ 16,169,886 $ 16,211,296 $ 16,459,668 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.92 % 0.65 % 0.96 % 0.66 % 1.09 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.86 0.99 0.96 1.08 1.09 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.00 0.71 1.05 0.73 1.19 Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.21 0.79 1.32 0.86 1.51 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.13 1.21 1.32 1.38 1.51 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.93 1.08 1.05 1.18 1.19 Return on average equity (GAAP) 6.85 4.93 7.44 5.18 8.55 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 6.36 7.53 7.44 8.45 8.55 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 12.45 9.26 13.95 9.91 16.29 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 11.58 13.94 13.95 15.94 16.29 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 56,531,078 56,611,217 56,523,887 56,395,653 56,270,219 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.70 $ 0.50 $ 0.74 $ 0.51 $ 0.82 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.65 $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 0.83 $ 0.82 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 56,304,860 56,142,207 56,140,713 56,132,478 56,073,658 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 41.25 $ 40.92 $ 39.78 $ 39.35 $ 39.01 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 23.32 $ 22.92 $ 21.76 $ 21.30 $ 20.92 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP) 13.39 % 13.23 % 13.00 % 12.82 % 12.52 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.04 % 7.87 % 7.55 % 7.37 % 7.13 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 125,850 $ 128,595 $ 130,131 $ 133,085 $ 138,529 Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 41,381 $ 20,356 $ 38,200 $ 17,226 $ 37,293 Gain on sales of MSR 3,472 547 — — — Gain on extinguishment of debt 56 620 — — — Losses on sales of securities (including impairments) — (19,352 ) — (22,438 ) — Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 37,853 $ 38,541 $ 38,200 $ 39,664 $ 37,293 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 112,912 $ 111,880 $ 108,369 $ 110,165 $ 109,208 Amortization of intangibles 1,212 1,274 1,311 1,369 1,426 Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 111,700 $ 110,606 $ 107,058 $ 108,796 $ 107,782 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 67.52 % 75.11 % 64.38 % 73.29 % 62.11 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 68.23 % 66.18 % 63.60 % 62.98 % 61.30 % Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 125,850 $ 128,595 $ 130,131 $ 133,085 $ 138,529 Net interest income collected on problem loans 123 283 (820 ) 364 392 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 800 1,117 1,290 874 885 Adjustments to net interest income $ 923 $ 1,400 $ 470 $ 1,238 $ 1,277 Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 124,927 $ 127,195 $ 129,661 $ 131,847 $ 137,252 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.30 % 3.33 % 3.36 % 3.45 % 3.66 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.28 % 3.29 % 3.35 % 3.43 % 3.63 % Adjusted Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 194,640 $ 190,857 $ 183,521 $ 175,549 $ 163,970 Net interest income collected on problem loans 123 283 (820 ) 364 392 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 800 1,117 1,290 874 885 Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 193,717 $ 189,457 $ 183,051 $ 174,311 $ 162,693 Loan yield (GAAP) 6.30 % 6.18 % 6.06 % 5.93 % 5.68 % Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) 6.27 % 6.14 % 6.04 % 5.89 % 5.64 %

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ year-to-date effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.