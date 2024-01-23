TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2023.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Net income and earnings per share: Net income $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 46,276 $ 144,678 $ 166,068 After-tax loss on sale of securities (15,711 ) — — (33,927 ) — Basic EPS 0.50 0.75 0.83 2.58 2.97 Diluted EPS 0.50 0.74 0.82 2.56 2.95 Impact to diluted EPS from losses on the sale of securities (including impairments) 0.28 — — 0.60 — Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) 0.76 0.74 0.89 3.15 3.00

“The quarter exhibited solid results across the company. We continue to strengthen the balance sheet and remain committed to improving operating leverage,” remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Going into 2024, Renasant is well positioned to continue organic growth and pursue our strategic objectives.”

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $28.1 million; diluted EPS was $0.50 and adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (1) was $0.76

was $0.76 Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $128.6 million, down $1.5 million on a linked quarter basis

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest margin was 3.33%, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Cost of total deposits was 2.17% for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 19 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Noninterest income decreased $17.8 million on a linked quarter basis. The Company determined to sell a portion of its available-for-sale securities portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023, and as a result the Company recognized pre-tax non-credit related impairment charges of $19.4 million. The impaired securities were sold in the first quarter of 2024 and generated $177 million in proceeds. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 also included a one-time payment of $2.3 million related to Renasant’s participation in a recovery agreement, which it assumed as part of a previous acquisition

The Company extinguished $3.3 million of its subordinated debt, which produced a gain of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023

Mortgage banking income decreased $0.9 million on a linked quarter basis. The mortgage division generated $0.3 billion in interest rate lock volume in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.2 billion. Gain on sale margin was 1.14% for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 41 basis points on a linked quarter basis

The Company realized a gain of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to a holdback on previously sold mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) assets

Noninterest expense increased $3.5 million on a linked quarter basis. Higher salaries and benefits and an FDIC deposit insurance special assessment of $2.7 million contributed to the increase

Balance Sheet

Loans increased $183.2 million on a linked quarter basis, representing 6.0% annualized net loan growth

Securities decreased $10.0 million on a linked quarter basis due to net cash outflows of $51.0 million for the quarter. As previously mentioned, the Company recorded an impairment charge of $19.4 million on a portion of its securities classified as available-for-sale. The remaining available-for-sale portfolio experienced a positive fair value adjustment of $42.3 million

Deposits at December 31, 2023 decreased $80.3 million on a linked quarter basis. Brokered deposits decreased $295.9 million on a linked quarter basis to $461.4 million at December 31, 2023. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $150.5 million on a linked quarter basis and represented 25.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2023

Capital and Liquidity

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) increased 2.9% and 5.3%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis

increased 2.9% and 5.3%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis The Company has a $100 million stock repurchase program that is in effect through October 2024; there was no buyback activity during the fourth quarter of 2023

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023

The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.61% at December 31, 2023

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 286.26% at December 31, 2023, compared to 282.24% at September 30, 2023

Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $1.7 million, or 0.06% of average loans on an annualized basis

Nonperforming loans to total loans decreased to 0.56% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.58% at September 30, 2023 and criticized loans (which include classified and special mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.16% at December 31, 2023, compared to 2.27% at September 30, 2023

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 188,535 $ 181,129 $ 173,198 $ 161,787 $ 145,360 $ 704,649 $ 470,698 Loans held for sale 3,329 3,751 2,990 1,737 1,688 11,807 9,212 Securities 10,728 10,669 14,000 15,091 15,241 50,488 53,047 Other 7,839 10,128 6,978 5,430 2,777 30,375 8,853 Total interest income 210,431 205,677 197,166 184,045 165,066 797,319 541,810 Interest expense Deposits 77,168 70,906 51,391 32,866 17,312 232,331 35,208 Borrowings 7,310 7,388 15,559 15,404 9,918 45,661 25,304 Total interest expense 84,478 78,294 66,950 48,270 27,230 277,992 60,512 Net interest income 125,953 127,383 130,216 135,775 137,836 519,327 481,298 Provision for credit losses Provision for loan losses 2,518 5,315 3,000 7,960 10,488 18,793 23,788 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments — (700 ) (1,000 ) (1,500 ) 183 (3,200 ) 83 Total provision for credit losses 2,518 4,615 2,000 6,460 10,671 15,593 23,871 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 123,435 122,768 128,216 129,315 127,165 503,734 457,427 Noninterest income 20,356 38,200 17,226 37,293 33,395 113,075 149,253 Noninterest expense 111,880 108,369 110,165 109,208 101,399 439,622 395,372 Income before income taxes 31,911 52,599 35,277 57,400 59,161 177,187 211,308 Income taxes 3,787 10,766 6,634 11,322 12,885 32,509 45,240 Net income $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 28,643 $ 46,078 $ 46,276 $ 144,678 $ 166,068 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 42,887 $ 41,833 $ 46,728 $ 46,078 $ 50,324 $ 177,657 $ 168,886 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 52,614 $ 57,214 $ 59,715 $ 63,860 $ 72,187 $ 233,403 $ 235,993 Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.75 $ 0.51 $ 0.82 $ 0.83 $ 2.58 $ 2.97 Diluted earnings per share 0.50 0.74 0.51 0.82 0.82 2.56 2.95 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.76 0.74 0.83 0.82 0.89 3.15 3.00 Average basic shares outstanding 56,141,628 56,138,618 56,107,881 56,008,741 55,953,104 56,099,689 55,904,579 Average diluted shares outstanding 56,611,217 56,523,887 56,395,653 56,270,219 56,335,446 56,448,163 56,214,230 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.88 $ 0.88

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Return on average assets 0.65 % 0.96 % 0.66 % 1.09 % 1.11 % 0.84 % 1.00 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.99 0.96 1.08 1.09 1.20 1.03 1.02 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.71 1.05 0.73 1.19 1.20 0.92 1.09 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.08 1.05 1.18 1.19 1.30 1.12 1.10 Return on average equity 4.93 7.44 5.18 8.55 8.58 6.50 7.60 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 7.53 7.44 8.45 8.55 9.33 7.99 7.73 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 9.26 13.95 9.91 16.29 15.98 12.29 13.97 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 13.94 13.95 15.94 16.29 17.35 15.02 14.20 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 75.11 64.38 73.29 62.11 58.29 68.33 61.88 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 66.18 63.60 62.98 61.30 56.25 63.48 60.77 Dividend payout ratio 44.00 29.33 43.14 26.83 26.51 34.11 29.63

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Shares outstanding 56,142,207 56,140,713 56,132,478 56,073,658 55,953,104 Market value per share $ 33.68 $ 26.19 $ 26.13 $ 30.58 $ 37.59 Book value per share 40.92 39.78 39.35 39.01 38.18 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 22.92 21.76 21.30 20.92 20.02 Shareholders’ equity to assets 13.23 % 13.00 % 12.82 % 12.52 % 12.57 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.87 7.55 7.37 7.13 7.01 Leverage ratio 9.62 9.48 9.22 9.18 9.36 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.52 10.46 10.30 10.19 10.21 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.30 11.25 11.09 10.98 11.01 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.93 14.91 14.76 14.68 14.63

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 10,603 $ 9,743 $ 9,733 $ 9,120 $ 10,445 $ 39,199 $ 39,957 Fees and commissions 4,130 4,108 4,987 4,676 4,470 17,901 17,268 Insurance commissions 2,583 3,264 2,809 2,446 2,501 11,102 10,754 Wealth management revenue 5,668 5,986 5,338 5,140 5,237 22,132 22,339 Mortgage banking income 6,592 7,533 9,771 8,517 5,170 32,413 35,794 Net losses on sales of securities (including impairments) (19,352 ) — (22,438 ) — — (41,790 ) — Gain on extinguishment of debt 620 — — — — 620 — BOLI income 2,589 2,469 2,402 3,003 2,487 10,463 9,267 Other 6,923 5,097 4,624 4,391 3,085 21,035 13,874 Total noninterest income $ 20,356 $ 38,200 $ 17,226 $ 37,293 $ 33,395 $ 113,075 $ 149,253 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 71,841 $ 69,458 $ 70,637 $ 69,832 $ 67,372 $ 281,768 $ 261,654 Data processing 3,971 3,907 3,684 3,633 3,521 15,195 14,900 Net occupancy and equipment 11,653 11,548 11,865 11,405 11,122 46,471 44,819 Other real estate owned 306 (120 ) 51 30 (59 ) 267 (453 ) Professional fees 2,854 3,338 4,012 3,467 2,856 13,671 11,872 Advertising and public relations 3,084 3,474 3,482 4,686 3,631 14,726 14,325 Intangible amortization 1,274 1,311 1,369 1,426 1,195 5,380 5,122 Communications 2,026 2,006 2,226 1,980 2,028 8,238 7,958 Merger and conversion related expenses — — — — 1,100 — 1,787 Restructuring charges — — — — — — 732 Other 14,871 13,447 12,839 12,749 8,633 53,906 32,656 Total noninterest expense $ 111,880 $ 108,369 $ 110,165 $ 109,208 $ 101,399 $ 439,622 $ 395,372

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 1,860 $ 3,297 $ 4,646 $ 4,770 $ 1,003 $ 14,573 $ 15,803 Fees, net 2,010 2,376 2,859 1,806 1,849 9,051 10,371 Mortgage servicing income, net 2,722 1,860 2,266 1,941 2,318 8,789 9,620 Total mortgage banking income $ 6,592 $ 7,533 $ 9,771 $ 8,517 $ 5,170 $ 32,413 $ 35,794

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 801,351 $ 741,156 $ 946,899 $ 847,697 $ 575,992 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,221,464 1,245,595 1,273,044 1,300,240 1,324,040 Securities available for sale, at fair value 923,279 909,108 950,930 1,507,907 1,533,942 Loans held for sale, at fair value 179,756 241,613 249,615 159,318 110,105 Loans held for investment 12,351,230 12,168,023 11,930,516 11,766,425 11,578,304 Allowance for credit losses on loans (198,578 ) (197,773 ) (194,391 ) (195,292 ) (192,090 ) Loans, net 12,152,652 11,970,250 11,736,125 11,571,133 11,386,214 Premises and equipment, net 283,195 284,368 285,952 287,006 283,595 Other real estate owned 9,622 9,258 5,120 4,818 1,763 Goodwill and other intangibles 1,010,460 1,011,735 1,013,046 1,014,415 1,015,884 Bank-owned life insurance 382,584 379,945 377,649 375,572 373,808 Mortgage servicing rights 91,688 90,241 87,432 85,039 84,448 Other assets 304,484 298,352 298,530 320,938 298,385 Total assets $ 17,360,535 $ 17,181,621 $ 17,224,342 $ 17,474,083 $ 16,988,176 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,583,675 $ 3,734,197 $ 3,878,953 $ 4,244,877 $ 4,558,756 Interest-bearing 10,493,110 10,422,913 10,216,408 9,667,142 8,928,210 Total deposits 14,076,785 14,157,110 14,095,361 13,912,019 13,486,966 Short-term borrowings 307,577 107,662 257,305 732,057 712,232 Long-term debt 429,400 427,399 429,630 431,111 428,133 Other liabilities 249,390 256,127 233,418 211,596 224,829 Total liabilities 15,063,152 14,948,298 15,015,714 15,286,783 14,852,160 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 296,483 296,483 296,483 296,483 296,483 Treasury stock (105,249 ) (105,300 ) (105,589 ) (107,559 ) (111,577 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,308,281 1,304,891 1,301,883 1,299,458 1,302,422 Retained earnings 952,124 936,573 907,312 891,242 857,725 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (154,256 ) (199,324 ) (191,461 ) (192,324 ) (209,037 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,297,383 2,233,323 2,208,628 2,187,300 2,136,016 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,360,535 $ 17,181,621 $ 17,224,342 $ 17,474,083 $ 16,988,176

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 12,249,429 $ 190,857 6.18 % $ 12,030,109 $ 183,521 6.06 % $ 11,282,422 $ 147,519 5.19 % Loans held for sale 199,510 3,329 6.68 % 227,982 3,751 6.58 % 117,082 1,688 5.77 % Taxable securities 2,050,175 9,490 1.85 % 2,097,285 9,459 1.80 % 2,657,248 13,174 1.98 % Tax-exempt securities(1) 282,698 1,558 2.20 % 285,588 1,566 2.19 % 447,287 2,637 2.36 % Total securities 2,332,873 11,048 1.89 % 2,382,873 11,025 1.85 % 3,104,535 15,811 2.04 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 552,301 7,839 5.63 % 729,049 10,128 5.51 % 269,975 2,777 4.08 % Total interest-earning assets 15,334,113 213,073 5.52 % 15,370,013 208,425 5.39 % 14,774,014 167,795 4.51 % Cash and due from banks 180,609 180,708 201,369 Intangible assets 1,011,130 1,012,460 967,005 Other assets 669,988 672,232 635,452 Total assets $ 17,195,840 $ 17,235,413 $ 16,577,840 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,721,053 $ 47,783 2.82 % $ 6,520,145 $ 41,464 2.52 % $ 6,018,679 $ 12,534 0.83 % Savings deposits 888,692 765 0.34 % 942,619 793 0.33 % 1,093,997 582 0.21 % Brokered deposits 632,704 8,594 5.39 % 947,388 12,732 5.33 % 93,764 1,047 4.43 % Time deposits 2,185,737 20,026 3.63 % 2,002,505 15,917 3.15 % 1,324,042 3,149 0.94 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,428,186 77,168 2.94 % 10,412,657 70,906 2.70 % 8,530,482 17,312 0.81 % Borrowed funds 543,344 7,310 5.37 % 545,105 7,388 5.40 % 893,705 9,918 4.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,971,530 84,478 3.06 % 10,957,762 78,294 2.84 % 9,424,187 27,230 1.15 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,703,050 3,800,160 4,805,014 Other liabilities 260,235 245,886 209,544 Shareholders’ equity 2,261,025 2,231,605 2,139,095 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,195,840 $ 17,235,413 $ 16,577,840 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 128,595 3.33 % $ 130,131 3.36 % $ 140,565 3.78 % Cost of funding 2.28 % 2.11 % 0.76 % Cost of total deposits 2.17 % 1.98 % 0.52 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 11,963,141 $ 713,897 5.97 % $ 10,677,995 $ 476,746 4.46 % Loans held for sale 181,253 11,807 6.51 % 203,981 9,212 4.52 % Taxable securities(1) 2,313,874 44,619 1.93 % 2,654,621 44,750 1.69 % Tax-exempt securities 332,749 7,634 2.29 % 446,895 10,655 2.38 % Total securities 2,646,623 52,253 1.97 % 3,101,516 55,405 1.79 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 568,155 30,375 5.35 % 846,768 8,853 1.05 % Total interest-earning assets 15,359,172 808,332 5.26 % 14,830,260 550,216 3.71 % Cash and due from banks 187,127 201,419 Intangible assets 1,012,239 967,018 Other assets 673,345 639,155 Total assets $ 17,231,883 $ 16,637,852 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,357,753 $ 138,730 2.18 % $ 6,420,905 $ 25,840 0.40 % Savings deposits 971,522 3,197 0.33 % 1,116,013 1,023 0.09 % Brokered deposits 697,699 36,039 5.17 % 23,634 1,047 4.43 % Time deposits 1,874,224 54,365 2.90 % 1,310,398 7,298 0.56 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,901,198 232,331 2.35 % 8,870,950 35,208 0.40 % Borrowed funds 890,765 45,661 5.13 % 624,887 25,304 4.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,791,963 277,992 2.58 % 9,495,837 60,512 0.64 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,979,951 4,760,432 Other liabilities 235,463 196,980 Shareholders’ equity 2,224,506 2,184,603 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,231,883 $ 16,637,852 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 530,340 3.45 % $ 489,704 3.30 % Cost of funding 1.88 % 0.42 % Cost of total deposits 1.67 % 0.26 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Earning asset mix: Loans held for investment 79.88 % 78.27 % 76.36 % 77.89 % 72.00 % Loans held for sale 1.30 1.48 0.79 1.18 1.38 Securities 15.21 15.50 21.01 17.23 20.91 Interest-bearing balances with banks 3.61 4.75 1.84 3.70 5.71 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Funding sources mix: Noninterest-bearing demand 25.23 % 25.75 % 33.77 % 26.94 % 33.39 % Interest-bearing demand 45.80 44.18 42.30 43.04 45.04 Savings 6.06 6.39 7.69 6.58 7.83 Brokered deposits 4.31 6.42 0.66 4.72 0.17 Time deposits 14.89 13.57 9.31 12.69 9.19 Borrowed funds 3.71 3.69 6.27 6.03 4.38 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 283 $ (820 ) $ 161 $ 219 $ 2,949 Total accretion on purchased loans 1,117 1,290 625 4,166 5,198 Total impact on net interest income $ 1,400 $ 470 $ 786 $ 4,385 $ 8,147 Impact on net interest margin 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.05 % Impact on loan yield 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.08 %

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,871,821 $ 1,819,891 $ 1,729,070 $ 1,740,778 $ 1,673,883 Lease financing 116,020 120,724 122,370 121,146 115,013 Real estate – construction 1,333,397 1,407,364 1,369,019 1,424,352 1,330,337 Real estate – 1-4 family mortgages 3,439,919 3,398,876 3,348,654 3,278,980 3,216,263 Real estate – commercial mortgages 5,486,550 5,313,166 5,252,479 5,085,813 5,118,063 Installment loans to individuals 103,523 108,002 108,924 115,356 124,745 Total loans $ 12,351,230 $ 12,168,023 $ 11,930,516 $ 11,766,425 $ 11,578,304

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccruing loans $ 68,816 $ 69,541 $ 55,439 $ 56,626 $ 56,545 Loans 90 days or more past due 554 532 36,321 18,664 331 Total nonperforming loans 69,370 70,073 91,760 75,290 56,876 Other real estate owned 9,622 9,258 5,120 4,818 1,763 Total nonperforming assets $ 78,992 $ 79,331 $ 96,880 $ 80,108 $ 58,639 Criticized Loans Classified loans $ 166,893 $ 186,052 $ 219,674 $ 222,701 $ 200,249 Special Mention loans 99,699 89,858 56,616 64,832 86,172 Criticized loans(1) $ 266,592 $ 275,910 $ 276,290 $ 287,533 $ 286,421 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 198,578 $ 197,773 $ 194,391 $ 195,292 $ 192,090 Net loan charge-offs $ 1,713 $ 1,933 $ 3,901 $ 4,732 $ 2,566 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.13 % 0.16 % 0.09 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.56 0.58 0.77 0.64 0.49 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.46 0.46 0.56 0.46 0.35 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.61 1.63 1.63 1.66 1.66 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 286.26 282.24 211.85 259.39 337.73 Criticized loans / total loans 2.16 2.27 2.32 2.44 2.47

(1) Criticized loans include loans in risk rating classifications of classified and special mention.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=1DnpBQmV. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 1831497 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until February 7, 2024.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.4 billion and operates 195 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management; (ii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iii) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (iv) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, insurance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (v) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vi) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (vii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies; (viii) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (ix) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (x) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of our investment securities portfolio; (xi) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xii) changes in the sources and costs of the capital we use to make loans and otherwise fund our operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xiii) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xiv) changes in demand for loan products and financial services; (xv) concentration of deposit and credit exposure; (xvi) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xvii) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xviii) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xix) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xx) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the fourth quarter of 2023, the gain on extinguishment of debt and the gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) Net income (GAAP) $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 28,643 $ 46,078 $ 46,276 $ 144,678 $ 166,068 Income taxes 3,787 10,766 6,634 11,322 12,885 32,509 45,240 Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 2,518 4,615 2,000 6,460 10,671 15,593 23,871 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 34,429 $ 57,214 $ 37,277 $ 63,860 $ 69,832 $ 192,780 $ 235,179 Merger and conversion expense — — — — 1,100 — 1,787 Gain on extinguishment of debt (620 ) — — — — (620 ) — Gain on sale of MSR (547 ) — — — — (547 ) (2,960 ) Restructuring charges — — — — — — 732 Voluntary reimbursement of certain re-presentment NSF fees — — — — 1,255 — 1,255 Losses on security sales (including impairments) 19,352 — 22,438 — — 41,790 — Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 52,614 $ 57,214 $ 59,715 $ 63,860 $ 72,187 $ 233,403 $ 235,993 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 28,643 $ 46,078 $ 46,276 $ 144,678 $ 166,068 Amortization of intangibles 1,274 1,311 1,369 1,426 1,195 5,380 5,122 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (240 ) (269 ) (266 ) (299 ) (260 ) (1,012 ) (1,119 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 29,158 $ 42,875 $ 29,746 $ 47,205 $ 47,211 $ 149,046 $ 170,071 Net income (GAAP) $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 28,643 $ 46,078 $ 46,276 $ 144,678 $ 166,068 Merger and conversion expense — — — — 1,100 — 1,787 Gain on extinguishment of debt (620 ) — — — — (620 ) — Gain on sale of MSR (547 ) — — — — (547 ) (2,960 ) Restructuring charges — — — — — — 732 Initial provision for acquisitions — — — — 2,820 — 2,820 Voluntary reimbursement of certain re-presentment NSF fees — — — — 1,255 — 1,255 Losses on security sales (including impairments) 19,352 — 22,438 — — 41,790 — Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (3,422 ) — (4,353 ) — (1,127 ) (7,644 ) (816 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 42,887 $ 41,833 $ 46,728 $ 46,078 $ 50,324 $ 177,657 $ 168,886 Amortization of intangibles 1,274 1,311 1,369 1,426 1,195 5,380 5,122 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (240 ) (269 ) (266 ) (299 ) (260 ) (1,012 ) (1,119 ) Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 43,921 $ 42,875 $ 47,831 $ 47,205 $ 51,259 $ 182,025 $ 172,889 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,261,025 $ 2,231,605 $ 2,217,708 $ 2,186,794 $ 2,139,095 $ 2,224,506 $ 2,184,603 Average intangible assets 1,011,130 1,012,460 1,013,811 1,011,557 967,005 1,012,239 967,018 Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,249,895 $ 1,219,145 $ 1,203,897 $ 1,175,237 $ 1,172,090 $ 1,212,267 $ 1,217,585 Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,195,840 $ 17,235,413 $ 17,337,924 $ 17,157,898 $ 16,577,840 $ 17,231,883 $ 16,637,852 Average intangible assets 1,011,130 1,012,460 1,013,811 1,011,557 967,005 1,012,239 967,018 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,184,710 $ 16,222,953 $ 16,324,113 $ 16,146,341 $ 15,610,835 $ 16,219,644 $ 15,670,834 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,297,383 $ 2,233,323 $ 2,208,628 $ 2,187,300 $ 2,136,016 $ 2,297,383 $ 2,136,016 Intangible assets 1,010,460 1,011,735 1,013,046 1,014,415 1,015,884 1,010,460 1,015,884 Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,286,923 $ 1,221,588 $ 1,195,582 $ 1,172,885 $ 1,120,132 $ 1,286,923 $ 1,120,132 Total assets (GAAP) $ 17,360,535 $ 17,181,621 $ 17,224,342 $ 17,474,083 $ 16,988,176 $ 17,360,535 $ 16,988,176 Intangible assets 1,010,460 1,011,735 1,013,046 1,014,415 1,015,884 1,010,460 1,015,884 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,350,075 $ 16,169,886 $ 16,211,296 $ 16,459,668 $ 15,972,292 $ 16,350,075 $ 15,972,292 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.65 % 0.96 % 0.66 % 1.09 % 1.11 % 0.84 % 1.00 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.99 0.96 1.08 1.09 1.20 1.03 1.02 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.71 1.05 0.73 1.19 1.20 0.92 1.09 Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 0.79 1.32 0.86 1.51 1.67 1.12 1.41 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.21 1.32 1.38 1.51 1.73 1.35 1.42 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.08 1.05 1.18 1.19 1.30 1.12 1.10 Return on average equity (GAAP) 4.93 7.44 5.18 8.55 8.58 6.50 7.60 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 7.53 7.44 8.45 8.55 9.33 7.99 7.73 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 9.26 13.95 9.91 16.29 15.98 12.29 13.97 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 13.94 13.95 15.94 16.29 17.35 15.02 14.20 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 56,611,217 56,523,887 56,395,653 56,270,219 56,335,446 56,448,163 56,214,230 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.50 $ 0.74 $ 0.51 $ 0.82 $ 0.82 $ 2.56 $ 2.95 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 0.83 $ 0.82 $ 0.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.00 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 56,142,207 56,140,713 56,132,478 56,073,658 55,953,104 56,142,207 55,953,104 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 40.92 $ 39.78 $ 39.35 $ 39.01 $ 38.18 $ 40.92 $ 38.18 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.92 $ 21.76 $ 21.30 $ 20.92 $ 20.02 $ 22.92 $ 20.02 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP) 13.23 % 13.00 % 12.82 % 12.52 % 12.57 % 13.23 % 12.57 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.87 % 7.55 % 7.37 % 7.13 % 7.01 % 7.87 % 7.01 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 128,595 $ 130,131 $ 133,085 $ 138,529 $ 140,565 $ 530,340 $ 489,704 Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 20,356 $ 38,200 $ 17,226 $ 37,293 $ 33,395 $ 113,075 $ 149,253 Gain on sale of MSR 547 — — — — 547 2,960 Gain on extinguishment of debt 620 — — — — 620 — Losses on security sales (including impairments) (19,352 ) — (22,438 ) — — (41,790 ) — Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 38,541 $ 38,200 $ 39,664 $ 37,293 $ 33,395 $ 153,698 $ 146,293 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 111,880 $ 108,369 $ 110,165 $ 109,208 $ 101,399 $ 439,622 $ 395,372 Amortization of intangibles 1,274 1,311 1,369 1,426 1,195 5,380 5,122 Merger and conversion expense — — — — 1,100 — 1,787 Restructuring charges — — — — — — 732 Voluntary reimbursement of certain re-presentment NSF fees — — — — 1,255 — 1,255 Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 110,606 $ 107,058 $ 108,796 $ 107,782 $ 97,849 $ 434,242 $ 386,476 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 75.11 % 64.38 % 73.29 % 62.11 % 58.29 % 68.33 % 61.88 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 66.18 % 63.60 % 62.98 % 61.30 % 56.25 % 63.48 % 60.77 % Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 128,595 $ 130,131 $ 133,085 $ 138,529 $ 140,565 $ 530,340 $ 489,704 Net interest income collected on problem loans 283 (820 ) 364 392 161 219 2,949 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 1,117 1,290 874 885 625 4,166 5,198 Adjustments to net interest income $ 1,400 $ 470 $ 1,238 $ 1,277 $ 786 $ 4,385 $ 8,147 Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 127,195 $ 129,661 $ 131,847 $ 137,252 $ 139,779 $ 525,955 $ 481,557 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.33 % 3.36 % 3.45 % 3.66 % 3.78 % 3.45 % 3.30 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.29 % 3.35 % 3.43 % 3.63 % 3.76 % 3.42 % 3.25 % Adjusted Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 190,857 $ 183,521 $ 175,549 $ 163,970 $ 147,519 $ 713,897 $ 476,746 Net interest income collected on problem loans 283 (820 ) 364 392 161 219 2,949 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 1,117 1,290 874 885 625 4,166 5,198 Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 189,457 $ 183,051 $ 174,311 $ 162,693 $ 146,733 $ 709,512 $ 468,599 Loan yield (GAAP) 6.18 % 6.06 % 5.93 % 5.68 % 5.19 % 5.97 % 4.46 % Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) 6.14 % 6.04 % 5.89 % 5.64 % 5.16 % 5.93 % 4.39 %

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ year-to-date effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.