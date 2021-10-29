Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021

Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $40.1 million, as compared to $30.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.71 for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.53 for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2021, was $138.8 million, as compared to net income of $52.1 million for the same period in 2020. Basic and diluted EPS were $2.47 and $2.46, respectively, for the first nine months of 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.93 and $0.92, respectively, for the first nine months of 2020.

“Our team produced solid results during the third quarter, and we continue to see all areas of the Bank perform at a high level. Our financial condition remains strong and is highlighted by our core funding, robust capital structure and stable credit metrics,” commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the markets in which we operate provide significant opportunities, and we remain optimistic about future loan growth, despite the headwinds of elevated payoffs. Our team remains committed to improving profitability through our ongoing revenue and expense initiatives.”

Impact of Certain Expenses and Charges
From time to time, the Company incurs expenses and charges with respect to which management is unable to accurately predict when these expenses or charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount of such expenses or charges. The following tables present the impact of these expenses and charges on reported EPS for the periods listed. The “COVID-19 related expenses” line item primarily consists of (a) employee overtime and employee benefit accruals directly related to the Company’s response to both the COVID-19 pandemic itself and federal legislation enacted to address the pandemic, such as the CARES Act, and (b) expenses associated with supplying branches with protective equipment and sanitation supplies (such as floor markings and cautionary signage for branches, face coverings and hand sanitizer) and more frequent and rigorous branch cleaning.

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2021   September 30, 2021
  Pre-tax
     After-tax
     Impact to
Diluted EPS		   Pre-tax
     After-tax
     Impact to
Diluted EPS
Earnings, as reported $ 51,248     $ 40,063     $ 0.71     $ 174,410     $ 138,838     $ 2.46  
MSR valuation adjustment             (13,561 )   (10,564 )   (0.19 )
Restructuring charges             307     239      
COVID-19 related expenses 323     253         1,478     1,151     0.02  
Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 51,571     $ 40,316     $ 0.71     $ 162,634     $ 129,664     $ 2.29  
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2020
  Pre-tax
     After-tax
     Impact to
Diluted EPS		   Pre-tax
     After-tax
     Impact to
Diluted EPS
Earnings, as reported $ 37,604     $ 29,992     $ 0.53     $ 65,152     $ 52,130     $ 0.92  
Debt prepayment penalty 28     22         118     94      
MSR valuation adjustment (828 )   (650 )   (0.01 )   13,694     10,916     0.19  
COVID-19 related expenses 570     448     0.01     9,730     7,758     0.14  
Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 37,374     $ 29,812     $ 0.53     $ 88,694     $ 70,898     $ 1.25  

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release, except that reconciliations for asset quality measures that exclude Paycheck Protection Program loans from the relevant measure are included in the Company’s presentation materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Profitability Metrics
The following tables present the Company’s profitability metrics, including after adjusting for the impact of the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation adjustment, debt prepayment penalties, restructuring charges, swap termination charges and COVID-19 related expenses, as applicable, for the dates presented:

  As Reported With Exclusions
(Non-GAAP)
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  September
30, 2021		 June 30, 2021 September
30, 2020		 September
30, 2021		 June 30, 2021 September
30, 2020
Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.04 % 0.80 % 0.99 % 1.04 % 0.79 %
Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 1.08 % 1.14 % 0.89 % 1.09 % 1.14 % 0.89 %
Return on average equity 7.16 % 7.40 % 5.63 % 7.21 % 7.46 % 5.60 %
Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 13.05 % 13.54 % 10.87 % 13.13 % 13.64 % 10.81 %

        

  As Reported With Exclusions
(Non-GAAP)
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September
30, 2021		   September
30, 2020		 September
30, 2021		   September
30, 2020
Return on average assets 1.18 %   0.48 % 1.10 %   0.66 %
Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 1.29 %   0.56 % 1.21 %   0.75 %
Return on average equity 8.43 %   3.30 % 7.87 %   4.49 %
Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 15.43 %   6.65 % 14.43 %   8.86 %

Financial Condition
Total assets were $16.16 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $14.93 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans held for investment were $10.02 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $10.93 billion at December 31, 2020. Loans held for investment at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 included $67.5 million and $1.13 billion, respectively, in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Excluding PPP loans, the loan portfolio grew 1.87% on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2021.

Total deposits increased to $13.25 billion at September 30, 2021, from $12.06 billion at December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $807.6 million to $4.49 billion, or 33.89% of total deposits, at September 30, 2021, as compared to $3.69 billion, or 30.56% of total deposits, at December 31, 2020.

Capital Management; Adoption of New Stock Repurchase Program
The Company’s capital position, as measured by regulatory capital ratios, remains strong. This capital strength gives the Company flexibility to accommodate future loan growth, M&A activity or share repurchases. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased $21.3 million of its common stock at a weighted average price of $34.82.

On October 26, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program (the previous program having just expired), authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $50.0 million of its outstanding common stock, either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. The new repurchase program will remain in effect for one year or, if earlier, the repurchase of the entire amount of common stock authorized to be repurchased. Notwithstanding the Board’s action, the Company currently has no plans to resume stock repurchases.

At September 30, 2021, Tier 1 leverage capital was 9.18%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.02%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.94% and total risk-based capital ratio was 14.66%. All of the Company’s regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be “well-capitalized.”

The Company’s ratio of shareholders’ equity to assets was 13.64% at September 30, 2021, as compared to 14.29% at December 31, 2020. The Company’s tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.15% at September 30, 2021, as compared to 8.33% at December 31, 2020.

Results of Operations
Net interest income was $103.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $109.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $106.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease quarter over quarter was primarily driven by the decrease in PPP income as the PPP portfolio continued to decline during the quarter due to loan forgiveness. Net interest income was $322.5 million for the first nine months of 2021, as compared to $318.7 million for the first nine months of 2020.

The following tables present the percentage of total average earning assets, by type and yield, for the periods presented:

  Percentage of Total Average Earning Assets Yield
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020
Loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 69.38 % 70.41 % 74.70 % 4.02 % 4.10 % 4.30 %
PPP loans 0.89   4.49   10.01   10.95   6.46   2.27  
Loans held for sale 3.17   3.30   2.90   2.13   3.12   3.31  
Securities 15.90   13.02   9.74   1.59   1.73   2.41  
Other 10.66   8.78   2.65   0.15   0.11   0.10  
Total earning assets 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 3.23 % 3.51 % 3.77 %

         
  Percentage of Total Average Earning Assets Yield
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2021 2020 2021 2020
Loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 71.04 % 77.95 % 4.12 % 4.56 %
PPP loans 4.17   5.82   5.62   2.45  
Loans held for sale 3.17   2.82   2.73   3.46  
Securities 13.14   10.31   1.76   2.68  
Other 8.48   3.10   0.13   0.38  
Total earning assets 100.00 % 100.00 % 3.49 % 4.08 %

The following tables present reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2021 2021 2020
Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 105,002   $ 111,205   $ 107,885  
Average earning assets $ 14,256,421   $ 13,989,264   $ 13,034,422  
Net interest margin 2.93 % 3.19 % 3.29 %
       
Taxable equivalent interest income on loans held for investment $ 103,770   $ 110,785   $ 112,764  
Average loans held for investment $ 10,017,742   $ 10,478,121   $ 11,041,684  
Loan yield 4.11 % 4.24 % 4.06 %

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2021 2020
Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 327,471   $ 323,659  
Average earning assets $ 13,869,538   $ 12,475,561  
Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.47 %
     
Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 327,625   $ 345,232  
Average loans held for investment $ 10,431,436   $ 10,450,537  
Loan yield 4.20 % 4.41 %

PPP loans benefited net interest margin and loan yield by 7 basis points and 9 basis points, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021, and 11 basis points and 8 basis points, respectively, in the first nine months of 2021. Increased liquidity has continued to add pressure to net interest margin in recent quarters. The Company has aggressively lowered interest rates on interest bearing deposits and increased its purchases of investment securities, and it continues to evaluate options to mitigate the pressure on net interest margin.

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans held for investment, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following tables for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2021 2021 2020
Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 316   $ 1,339   $ 282  
Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 2,871   2,638   4,949  
Total impact to interest income $ 3,187   $ 3,977   $ 5,231  
       
Impact to loan yield 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.18 %
       
Impact to net interest margin 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.16 %

(1)   Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $1,649, $1,224 and $2,286 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. This additional interest income increased loan yield by 7 basis points, 5 basis points, and 8 basis points for each of the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 5 basis points, 4 basis points, and 7 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2021 2020
Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 3,835   $ 884  
Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 8,597   15,118  
Total impact to interest income $ 12,432   $ 16,002  
     
Impact to total loan yield 0.16 % 0.20 %
     
Impact to net interest margin 0.12 % 0.17 %

(1)   Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $4,145 and $6,205 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. This additional interest income increased loan yield by 5 basis points and 8 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 4 basis points and 7 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

For the third quarter of 2021, the cost of total deposits was 21 basis points, as compared to 24 basis points for the second quarter of 2021 and 40 basis points for the third quarter of 2020. The cost of total deposits was 24 basis points for the first nine months of 2021, down from 53 basis points for the same period in 2020. The tables below present, by type, the Company’s funding sources and the total cost of each funding source for the periods presented:

  Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds   Cost of Funds
  Three Months Ending   Three Months Ending
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2021   2021   2020
Noninterest-bearing demand 32.64 %   31.88 %   29.66 %   %   %   %
Interest-bearing demand 45.49     45.59     43.06     0.24     0.27     0.36  
Savings 7.35     7.24     6.35     0.08     0.08     0.08  
Time deposits 11.00     11.68     15.20     0.78     0.88     1.42  
Borrowed funds 3.52     3.61     5.73     3.08     3.11     2.20  
Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %   100.00 %   100.00 %   0.31 %   0.34 %   0.50 %

  Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds   Cost of Funds
  Nine Months Ending   Nine Months Ending
  September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Noninterest-bearing demand 31.60 %   27.03 %   %   %
Interest-bearing demand 45.75     42.95     0.26     0.51  
Savings 7.17     6.17     0.08     0.11  
Time deposits 11.85     16.79     0.90     1.59  
Borrowed funds 3.63     7.06     3.13     2.10  
Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %   100.00 %   0.34 %   0.64 %

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $50.8 million, as compared to $47.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $70.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter decline is due to changes in mortgage banking income, as detailed below. Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2021 was $179.4 million, as compared to $172.7 million for the same period in 2020.

In mortgage banking, the Company’s interest rate lock volume was $1.44 billion in the third quarter of 2021 and $4.71 billion for the first nine months of 2021. Although gain on sale margins continued to compress during the third quarter, mortgage banking income increased on a linked quarter basis. This increase was primarily driven by an improvement in the fair value adjustment to the loan pipeline from the second quarter to the third quarter. The following tables present the components of mortgage banking income for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
Gain on sales of loans, net $ 20,116   $ 17,581   $ 45,985  
Fees, net 3,420   4,519   5,367  
Mortgage servicing loss, net (244 ) (1,247 ) (2,466 )
MSR valuation adjustment     828  
Mortgage banking income, net $ 23,292   $ 20,853   $ 49,714  

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
Gain on sales of loans, net $ 71,598   $ 114,327  
Fees, net 12,841   13,597  
Mortgage servicing loss, net (3,122 ) (3,491 )
MSR valuation adjustment 13,561   (13,694 )
Mortgage banking income, net $ 94,878   $ 110,739  

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company experienced increases in other fee income categories, including wealth management and insurance, as compared to the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020. The Company also recognized in the third quarter of 2021 $764 thousand in gains on securities sold.

The Company entered into a referral relationship with a third party to utilize its technology platform for PPP loans originated under the latest round of the program. The Company earned approximately $2.3 million and $1.4 million, respectively, in referral fees from this round of PPP during the first and second quarter of 2021, which are recorded in other noninterest income. No such fees were earned during the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense was $104.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $108.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $116.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2021 was $328.7 million, as compared to $349.8 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease on both a linked quarter and quarter-over-quarter basis in 2021 is partially related to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits, which was driven by lower mortgage incentive compensation expense recognized during the third quarter of 2021 and cost savings realized from the voluntary early retirement program offered during the fourth quarter of 2020. Other noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2021 was down from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to the full amortization of a $3.1 million tax credit investment recognized during the second quarter of 2021. A corresponding credit of $3.4 million reduced income taxes for the second quarter. Additionally, the Company released a portion of the reserve for unfunded commitments and recorded a negative $200 thousand provision for unfunded commitments in other noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality Metrics
At September 30, 2021, the Company’s credit quality metrics remained strong. Loans on deferred payment, as offered through the Company’s loan deferral program, established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to decline, and as of September 30, 2021, approximately 0.04% of the Company’s loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) was on deferral, down from approximately 1.5% as of December 31, 2020.

The table below shows nonperforming assets, which include nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and other real estate owned, as well as early stage delinquencies (loans 30-89 days past due), and related financial ratios, as of the dates presented (in thousands):

  September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
  Non Purchased Purchased Total Non Purchased Purchased Total
Nonaccrual loans $ 29,266   $ 26,492   $ 55,758   $ 20,369   $ 31,051   $ 51,420  
Loans 90 days past due or more 908   74   982   3,783   267   4,050  
Nonperforming loans $ 30,174   $ 26,566   $ 56,740   $ 24,152   $ 31,318   $ 55,470  
Other real estate owned 2,253   2,452   4,705   2,045   3,927   5,972  
Nonperforming assets $ 32,427   $ 29,018   $ 61,445   $ 26,197   $ 35,245   $ 61,442  
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.57 %     0.51 %
Nonperforming loans/total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)     0.57 %     0.57 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets     0.38 %     0.41 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)     0.38 %     0.45 %
Loans 30-89 days past due $ 11,609   $ 3,197   $ 14,806   $ 17,635   $ 8,651   $ 26,286  
Loans 30-89 days past due/total loans     0.15 %     0.24 %
Loans 30-89 days past due/total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)     0.15 %     0.27 %

The table below shows the total allowance for credit losses and related ratios at September 30, 2021, as compared to December 31, 2020 (in thousands):

  September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 170,038   $ 176,144  
Allowance for credit losses on deferred interest 1,356   1,500  
Reserve for unfunded commitments 20,335   20,535  
Total allowance for credit losses $ 191,729   $ 198,179  
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans 1.70 % 1.61 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.71 % 1.80 %

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.2 million during the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, as compared to a $23.1 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2020 and a $76.4 million provision in the first nine months of 2020. Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 were $1.1 million, or 0.04% of average loans held for investment on an annualized basis. The Company’s coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans, was 299.68% as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 317.55% as of December 31, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=feyQW5Vg. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 10161149 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until November 12, 2021.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 117-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.2 billion and operates 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management.   The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control.   In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change.   Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (and variants thereof) and related governmental response measures on the U.S. economy and the economies of the markets in which we operate; (ii) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, insurance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies; (ix) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (x) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xi) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers; (xii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiii) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xiv) changes in demand for loan products and financial services; (xv) concentration of credit exposure; (xvi) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xvii) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xviii) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xix) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xx) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, namely, earnings, with exclusions, return on average tangible shareholders’ equity, return on average tangible assets, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (commonly referred to as the “tangible capital ratio”), tangible book value per share, the adjusted efficiency ratio and certain asset quality ratios (nonperforming loans to total loans, nonperforming assets to total assets, loans 30-89 past due to total loans, and the allowance for credit losses to total loans) in each case excluding PPP loans. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, among others, COVID-19 related expenses, restructuring charges and asset valuation adjustments) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof or, with respect to asset quality measures, to exclude the Company’s PPP loans. With respect to COVID-19 related expenses in particular, management added these expenses as a charge to exclude when calculating non-GAAP financial measures because the expenses included within this line item (as discussed earlier in this release) are readily quantifiable and possess the same characteristics with respect to management’s inability to accurately predict the timing or amount thereof as the other charges excluded when calculating non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy; with respect to its asset quality measures, management excludes PPP loans, which are both forgivable and guaranteed by the Small Business Administration, to more clearly measure potential loss, and the coverage therefor, in the Company’s loan portfolio. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, charges such as restructuring charges and COVID-19 related expenses, and the amount of PPP loans can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP,” except that reconciliations of the non-GAAP asset quality measures to GAAP are included in the presentation materials that the Company filed with the SEC together with this earnings release.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

 

RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                        
                                Q3 2021-   For The Nine Months Ending
  2021   2020   Q3 2020   September 30,
    Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Percent           Percent
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Variance   2021   2020   Variance
Statement of earnings                                            
Interest income – taxable equivalent basis   $ 115,723     $ 122,617     $ 123,378     $ 123,823     $ 123,677     $ 125,630     $ 131,887     (6.43) %   $ 361,718     $ 381,194     (5.11) %
Interest income   $ 114,013     $ 120,991     $ 121,762     $ 121,926     $ 122,078     $ 123,955     $ 130,173     (6.61)     $ 356,766     $ 376,206     (5.17)  
Interest expense   10,721     11,412     12,114     13,799     15,792     18,173     23,571     (32.11)     34,247     57,536     (40.48)  
  Net interest income   103,292     109,579     109,648     108,127     106,286     105,782     106,602     (2.82)     322,519     318,670     1.21  
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses   (1,200)             10,500     23,100     26,900     26,350     (105.19)     (1,200)     76,350     (101.57)  
  Net interest income after provision   104,492     109,579     109,648     97,627     83,186     78,882     80,252     25.61     323,719     242,320     33.59  
Service charges on deposit accounts   9,337     9,458     8,023     7,938     7,486     6,832     9,070     24.73     26,818     23,388     14.67  
Fees and commissions on loans and deposits   3,837     4,110     3,900     3,616     3,402     2,971     3,054     12.79     11,847     9,427     25.67  
Insurance commissions and fees   2,829     2,422     2,237     2,193     2,681     2,125     1,991     5.52     7,488     6,797     10.17  
Wealth management revenue   5,371     5,019     4,792     4,314     4,364     3,824     4,002     23.08     15,182     12,190     24.54  
Securities gains (losses)   764         1,357     15         31             2,121     31     6,741.94  
Mortgage banking income   23,292     20,853     50,733     39,760     49,714     45,490     15,535     (53.15)     94,878     110,739     (14.32)  
Other   5,325     5,748     9,995     5,028     3,281     2,897     3,918     62.30     21,068     10,096     108.68  
  Total noninterest income   50,755     47,610     81,037     62,864     70,928     64,170     37,570     (28.44)     179,402     172,668     3.90  
Salaries and employee benefits   69,115     70,293     78,696     74,432     75,406     79,361     73,189     (8.34)     218,104     227,956     (4.32)  
Data processing   5,277     5,652     5,451     5,373     5,259     5,047     5,006     0.34     16,380     15,312     6.97  
Occupancy and equipment   11,748     11,374     12,538     13,153     13,296     13,511     14,120     (11.64)     35,660     40,927     (12.87)  
Other real estate   168     104     41     683     1,033     620     418     (83.74)     313     2,071     (84.89)  
Amortization of intangibles   1,481     1,539     1,598     1,659     1,733     1,834     1,895     (14.54)     4,618     5,462     (15.45)  
Restructuring charges       15     292     7,365                     307          
Swap termination charges               2,040                              
Debt prepayment penalty               3     28     90         (100.00)         118     (100.00)  
Other   16,210     19,800     17,319     17,444     19,755     17,822     20,413     (17.94)     53,329     57,990     (8.04)  
  Total noninterest expense   103,999     108,777     115,935     122,152     116,510     118,285     115,041     (10.74)     328,711     349,836     (6.04)  
Income before income taxes   51,248     48,412     74,750     38,339     37,604     24,767     2,781     36.28     174,410     65,152     167.70  
Income taxes   11,185     7,545     16,842     6,818     7,612     4,637     773     46.94     35,572     13,022     173.17  
  Net income   $ 40,063     $ 40,867     $ 57,908     $ 31,521     $ 29,992     $ 20,130     $ 2,008     33.58     $ 138,838     $ 52,130     166.33  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.71     $ 0.73     $ 1.03     $ 0.56     $ 0.53     $ 0.36     $ 0.04     33.96     $ 2.47     $ 0.93     165.59  
Diluted earnings per share   0.71     0.72     1.02     0.56     0.53     0.36     0.04     33.96     2.46     0.92     167.39  
Average basic shares outstanding   56,146,285     56,325,717     56,240,201     56,197,847     56,185,884     56,165,452     56,534,816     (0.07)     56,237,056     56,294,984     (0.10)  
Average diluted shares outstanding   56,447,184     56,635,898     56,519,199     56,489,809     56,386,153     56,325,476     56,706,289     0.11     56,533,094     56,468,577     0.11  
Common shares outstanding   55,747,407     56,350,878     56,294,346     56,200,487     56,193,705     56,181,962     56,141,018     (0.79)     55,747,407     56,193,705     (0.79)  
Cash dividend per common share   $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22         $ 0.66     $ 0.66      
Performance ratios                                            
Return on avg shareholders’ equity   7.16 %   7.40 %   10.81 %   5.88 %   5.63 %   3.85 %   0.38 %       8.43 %   3.30 %    
Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) (1)   13.05 %   13.54 %   19.93 %   11.26 %   10.87 %   7.72 %   1.20 %       15.43 %   6.65 %    
Return on avg assets   0.99 %   1.04 %   1.54 %   0.84 %   0.80 %   0.55 %   0.06 %       1.18 %   0.48 %    
Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)   1.08 %   1.14 %   1.69 %   0.94 %   0.89 %   0.63 %   0.11 %       1.29 %   0.56 %    
Net interest margin (FTE)   2.93 %   3.19 %   3.37 %   3.35 %   3.29 %   3.38 %   3.75 %       3.16 %   3.47 %    
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   3.23 %   3.51 %   3.74 %   3.77 %   3.77 %   3.95 %   4.57 %       3.49 %   4.08 %    
Cost of funding   0.31 %   0.34 %   0.38 %   0.44 %   0.50 %   0.59 %   0.85 %       0.34 %   0.64 %    
Average earning assets to average assets   88.38 %   88.37 %   87.86 %   87.66 %   87.31 %   86.88 %   86.17 %       88.21 %   86.81 %    
Average loans to average deposits   75.81 %   81.13 %   87.78 %   91.83 %   93.31 %   93.35 %   93.83 %       81.41 %   93.48 %    
Noninterest income (less securities gains/                                            
losses) to average assets   1.23 %   1.21 %   2.13 %   1.68 %   1.89 %   1.75 %   1.12 %       1.51 %   1.60 %    
Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties)                                            
to average assets   2.56 %   2.76 %   3.09 %   3.26 %   3.10 %   3.23 %   3.43 %       2.80 %   3.25 %    
Net overhead ratio   1.33 %   1.55 %   0.96 %   1.58 %   1.21 %   1.48 %   2.31 %       1.29 %   1.65 %    
Efficiency ratio (FTE)   66.77 %   68.49 %   60.29 %   70.65 %   65.16 %   68.92 %   78.86 %       64.85 %   70.49 %    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) (4)   66.06 %   67.28 %   63.85 %   64.35 %   62.63 %   60.89 %   68.73 %       65.66 %   63.89 %    
 
RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                Q3 2021 –   As of
  2021   2020   Q3 2020   September 30,
    Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Percent           Percent
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Variance   2021   2020   Variance
Average Balances                                            
Total assets   $ 16,130,149     $ 15,831,018     $ 15,203,691     $ 14,898,055     $ 14,928,159     $ 14,706,027     $ 13,472,550     8.05 %   $ 15,723,110     $ 14,370,953     9.41 %
Earning assets   14,256,421     13,989,264     13,358,677     13,059,967     13,034,422     12,776,643     11,609,477     9.38     13,869,538     12,475,561     11.17  
Securities   2,266,866     1,821,429     1,372,123     1,269,108     1,269,565     1,295,539     1,292,875     78.55     1,821,770     1,285,933     41.67  
Loans held for sale   451,586     461,752     406,397     389,435     378,225     340,582     336,829     19.40     439,954     351,975     25.00  
Loans, net of unearned income   10,017,742     10,478,121     10,802,991     11,019,505     11,041,684     10,616,147     9,687,285     (9.27)     10,431,436     10,450,537     (0.18)  
Intangibles   965,960     967,430     969,001     970,624     972,394     974,237     975,933     (0.66)     967,458     974,182     (0.69)  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   4,470,262     4,271,464     3,862,422     3,808,595     3,723,059     3,439,634     2,586,963     20.07     4,202,364     3,251,612     29.24  
Interest-bearing deposits   8,744,757     8,644,386     8,444,766     8,190,997     8,109,844     7,933,035     7,737,615     7.83     8,611,790     7,927,499     8.63  
Total deposits   13,215,019     12,915,850     12,307,188     11,999,592     11,832,903     11,372,669     10,324,578     11.68     12,814,154     11,179,111     14.63  
Borrowed funds   482,709     483,081     483,907     516,414     719,800     1,000,789     829,320     (32.94)     483,230     849,494     (43.12)  
Shareholders’ equity   2,219,431     2,213,743     2,172,425     2,132,375     2,119,500     2,101,092     2,105,143     4.71     2,201,930     2,108,618     4.43  
                                           
                              Q3 2021 –   As of
  2021   2020   Q4 2020   September 30,
    Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Percent           Percent
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Variance   2021   2020   Variance
Balances at period end                                            
Total assets   $ 16,155,550     $ 16,022,386     $ 15,622,571     $ 14,929,612     $ 14,808,933     $ 14,897,207     $ 13,900,550     8.21 %   $ 16,155,550     $ 14,808,933     9.09 %
Earning assets   14,321,001     14,146,304     13,781,374     13,151,707     12,984,651     13,041,846     11,980,482     8.89     14,321,001     12,984,651     10.29  
Securities   2,544,643     2,163,820     1,536,041     1,343,457     1,293,388     1,303,494     1,359,129     89.41     2,544,643     1,293,388     96.74  
Loans held for sale   452,869     448,959     502,002     417,771     399,773     339,747     448,797     8.40     452,869     399,773     13.28  
Non purchased loans   8,875,880     8,892,544     9,292,502     9,419,540     9,424,224     9,206,101     7,802,404     (5.77)     8,875,880     9,424,224     (5.82)  
Purchased loans   1,140,944     1,256,698     1,395,906     1,514,107     1,660,514     1,791,203     1,966,973     (24.65)     1,140,944     1,660,514     (31.29)  
  Total loans   10,016,824     10,149,242     10,688,408     10,933,647     11,084,738     10,997,304     9,769,377     (8.39)     10,016,824     11,084,738     (9.63)  
Intangibles   965,205     966,686     968,225     969,823     971,481     973,214     975,048     (0.48)     965,205     971,481     (0.65)  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   4,492,650     4,349,135     4,135,360     3,685,048     3,758,242     3,740,296     2,642,059     21.92     4,492,650     3,758,242     19.54  
Interest-bearing deposits   8,762,179     8,766,216     8,601,548     8,374,033     8,175,898     8,106,062     7,770,367     4.64     8,762,179     8,175,898     7.17  
  Total deposits   13,254,829     13,115,351     12,736,908     12,059,081     11,934,140     11,846,358     10,412,426     9.92     13,254,829     11,934,140     11.07  
Borrowed funds   480,116     484,340     479,814     496,310     517,706     718,490     1,179,631     (3.26)     480,116     517,706     (7.26)  
Shareholders’ equity   2,203,944     2,203,807     2,173,701     2,132,733     2,104,300     2,082,946     2,070,512     3.34     2,203,944     2,104,300     4.74  
Market value per common share   36.05     40.00     41.38     33.68     22.72     24.90     21.84     7.04     36.05     22.72     58.67  
Book value per common share   39.53     39.11     38.61     37.95     37.45     37.07     36.88     4.16     39.53     37.45     5.55  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)   22.22     21.95     21.41     20.69     20.16     19.75     19.51     7.39     22.22     20.16     10.22  
Shareholders’ equity to assets (actual)   13.64 %   13.75 %   13.91 %   14.29 %   14.21 %   13.98 %   14.91 %       13.64 %   14.21 %    
Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)(3)   8.15 %   8.22 %   8.23 %   8.33 %   8.19 %   7.97 %   8.48 %       8.15 %   8.19 %    
Leverage ratio   9.18 %   9.30 %   9.49 %   9.37 %   9.17 %   9.12 %   9.90 %       9.18 %   9.17 %    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   11.02 %   11.14 %   11.05 %   10.93 %   10.80 %   10.69 %   10.63 %       11.02 %   10.80 %    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.94 %   12.07 %   12.00 %   11.91 %   11.79 %   11.69 %   11.63 %       11.94 %   11.79 %    
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.66 %   15.11 %   15.09 %   15.07 %   14.89 %   13.72 %   13.44 %       14.66 %   14.89 %    
 
RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                Q3 2021 –   As of
  2021   2020   Q4 2020   September 30,
    Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Percent           Percent
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Variance   2021   2020   Variance
Non purchased loans                                              
Commercial, financial, agricultural   $ 1,254,107     $ 1,262,977     $ 1,244,580     $ 1,231,768     $ 1,137,322     $ 1,134,965     $ 1,144,004     1.81 %   $ 1,254,107     $ 1,137,322     10.27 %
SBA Paycheck Protection Program   67,462     246,931     860,864     1,128,703     1,307,972     1,281,278         (94.02)     67,462     1,307,972     (94.84)  
Lease financing   79,215     74,003     75,256     75,862     82,928     80,779     84,679     4.42     79,215     82,928     (4.48)  
Real estate – construction   1,086,303     1,038,613     933,586     827,152     738,873     756,872     745,066     31.33     1,086,303     738,873     47.02  
Real estate – 1-4 family mortgages   2,484,396     2,435,574     2,380,920     2,356,564     2,369,292     2,342,987     2,356,627     5.42     2,484,396     2,369,292     4.86  
Real estate – commercial mortgages   3,794,898     3,723,309     3,676,160     3,649,629     3,610,642     3,400,718     3,242,172     3.98     3,794,898     3,610,642     5.10  
Installment loans to individuals   109,499     111,137     121,136     149,862     177,195     208,502     229,856     (26.93)     109,499     177,195     (38.20)  
Loans, net of unearned income   $ 8,875,880     $ 8,892,544     $ 9,292,502     $ 9,419,540     $ 9,424,224     $ 9,206,101     $ 7,802,404     (5.77)     $ 8,875,880     $ 9,424,224     (5.82)  
Purchased loans                                                  
Commercial, financial, agricultural   $ 114,450     $ 124,725     $ 143,843     $ 176,513     $ 202,768     $ 225,355     $ 280,572     (35.16)     $ 114,450     $ 202,768     (43.56)  
Real estate – construction   4,993     12,746     22,332     30,952     34,246     34,236     42,829     (83.87)     4,993     34,246     (85.42)  
Real estate – 1-4 family mortgages   240,347     266,517     305,141     341,744     391,102     445,526     489,674     (29.67)     240,347     391,102     (38.55)  
Real estate – commercial mortgages   740,832     806,860     872,867     905,223     966,367     1,010,035     1,066,536     (18.16)     740,832     966,367     (23.34)  
Installment loans to individuals   40,322     45,850     51,723     59,675     66,031     76,051     87,362     (32.43)     40,322     66,031     (38.93)  
Loans, net of unearned income   $ 1,140,944     $ 1,256,698     $ 1,395,906     $ 1,514,107     $ 1,660,514     $ 1,791,203     $ 1,966,973     (24.65)     $ 1,140,944     $ 1,660,514     (31.29)  
Asset quality data                                                  
Non purchased assets                                                  
Nonaccrual loans   $ 29,266     $ 27,101     $ 24,794     $ 20,369     $ 18,831     $ 16,591     $ 21,384     43.68     $ 29,266     $ 18,831     55.41  
Loans 90 past due or more   908     800     2,235     3,783     1,826     3,993     4,459     (76.00)     908     1,826     (50.27)  
Nonperforming loans   30,174     27,901     27,029     24,152     20,657     20,584     25,843     24.93     30,174     20,657     46.07  
Other real estate owned   2,253     1,676     2,292     2,045     3,576     4,694     3,241     10.17     2,253     3,576     (37.00)  
Nonperforming assets   $ 32,427     $ 29,577     $ 29,321     $ 26,197     $ 24,233     $ 25,278     $ 29,084     23.78     $ 32,427     $ 24,233     33.81  
Purchased assets                                                  
Nonaccrual loans   $ 26,492     $ 27,690     $ 28,947     $ 31,051     $ 24,821     $ 21,361     $ 19,090     (14.68)     $ 26,492     $ 24,821     6.73  
Loans 90 past due or more   74     945     129     267     318     2,158     5,104     (72.28)     74     318     (76.73)  
Nonperforming loans   26,566     28,635     29,076     31,318     25,139     23,519     24,194     (15.17)     26,566     25,139     5.68  
Other real estate owned   2,452     3,263     3,679     3,927     4,576     4,431     5,430     (37.56)     2,452     4,576     (46.42)  
Nonperforming assets   $ 29,018     $ 31,898     $ 32,755     $ 35,245     $ 29,715     $ 27,950     $ 29,624     (17.67)     $ 29,018     $ 29,715     (2.35)  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 1,116     $ 752     $ 3,038     $ 954     $ 389     $ 1,698     $ 811     16.98     $ 4,906     $ 2,898     69.29  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 170,038     $ 172,354     $ 173,106     $ 176,144     $ 168,098     $ 145,387     $ 120,185     (3.47)     $ 170,038     $ 168,098     1.15  
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans   0.04 %   0.03 %   0.11 %   0.03 %   0.01 %   0.06 %   0.03 %       0.06 %   0.04 %    
Nonperforming loans / total loans*   0.57 %   0.56 %   0.52 %   0.51 %   0.41 %   0.40 %   0.51 %       0.57 %   0.41 %    
Nonperforming assets / total assets*   0.38 %   0.38 %   0.40 %   0.41 %   0.36 %   0.36 %   0.42 %       0.38 %   0.36 %    
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans*   1.70 %   1.70 %   1.62 %   1.61 %   1.52 %   1.32 %   1.23 %       1.70 %   1.52 %    
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans*   299.68 %   304.85 %   308.54 %   317.55 %   367.05 %   329.65 %   240.19 %       299.68 %   367.05 %    
Nonperforming loans / total loans**   0.34 %   0.31 %   0.29 %   0.26 %   0.22 %   0.22 %   0.33 %       0.34 %   0.22 %    
Nonperforming assets / total assets**   0.20 %   0.18 %   0.19 %   0.18 %   0.16 %   0.17 %   0.21 %       0.20 %   0.16 %    
Nonperforming loans / total loans*** (non-GAAP)   0.57 %   0.57 %   0.57 %   0.57 %   0.47 %   0.45 %   0.51 %       0.57 %   0.47 %    
Nonperforming assets / total assets*** (non-GAAP)   0.38 %   0.39 %   0.42 %   0.45 %   0.40 %   0.39 %   0.42 %       0.38 %   0.40 %    
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans*** (non-GAAP)   1.71 %   1.74 %   1.76 %   1.80 %   1.72 %   1.50 %   1.23 %       1.71 %   1.72 %    
*Based on all assets (includes purchased assets)
**Excludes all purchased assets
***Excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans

RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                                                                 
    Three Months Ending   For The Nine Months Ending
    September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2020
    Average   Interest   Yield/     Average   Interest   Yield/     Average   Interest   Yield/       Average       Interest     Yield/         Average       Interest     Yield/    
Balance Income/  Rate Balance Income/  Rate Balance Income/  Rate     Balance     Income/    Rate     Balance       Income/      Rate  
  Expense     Expense     Expense             Expense                 Expense        
Assets                                                                                
Interest-earning assets:                                                                                
Loans                                                                                
Non purchased   $ 8,690,443     $ 84,427     3.86 %   $ 8,521,028     $ 82,774     3.90 %   $ 8,012,741     $ 81,281     4.04 %   $ 8,525,359     $ 249,128     3.91 %   $ 7,847,197     $ 251,671     4.28 %
Purchased   1,200,429     15,840     5.24 %   1,328,631     17,891     5.40 %   1,723,714     24,034     5.55 %   1,327,434     54,187     5.46 %   1,877,449     80,226     5.71 %
SBA Paycheck Protection Program   126,870     3,503     10.95 %   628,462     10,120     6.46 %   1,305,229     7,449     2.27 %   578,643     24,310     5.62 %   725,891     13,335     2.45 %
Total loans   10,017,742     103,770     4.11 %   10,478,121     110,785     4.24 %   11,041,684     112,764     4.06 %   10,431,436     327,625     4.20 %   10,450,537     345,232     4.41 %
Loans held for sale   451,586     2,376     2.13 %   461,752     3,604     3.12 %   378,225     3,144     3.31 %   439,954     8,980     2.73 %   351,975     9,108     3.46 %
Securities:                                                            
Taxable(1)   1,942,647     6,688     1.38 %   1,503,605     5,549     1.48 %   1,003,886     5,473     2.17 %   1,505,611     17,077     1.51 %   1,034,189     19,148     2.47 %
Tax-exempt   324,219     2,297     2.83 %   317,824     2,333     2.94 %   265,679     2,205     3.30 %   316,159     6,915     2.92 %   251,744     6,609     3.51 %
Total securities   2,266,866     8,985     1.59 %   1,821,429     7,882     1.73 %   1,269,565     7,678     2.41 %   1,821,770     23,992     1.76 %   1,285,933     25,757     2.68 %
Interest-bearing balances with banks   1,520,227     592     0.15 %   1,227,962     346     0.11 %   344,948     91     0.10 %   1,176,378     1,121     0.13 %   387,116     1,098     0.38 %
Total interest-earning assets   14,256,421     115,723     3.23 %   13,989,264     122,617     3.51 %   13,034,422     123,677     3.77 %   13,869,538     361,718     3.49 %   12,475,561     381,195     4.08 %
Cash and due from banks   195,095             195,982             210,278             198,955             203,582          
Intangible assets   965,960             967,430             972,394             967,458             974,182          
Other assets   712,673             678,342             711,065             687,159             717,628          
Total assets   $ 16,130,149             $ 15,831,018             $ 14,928,159             $ 15,723,110             $ 14,370,953          
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                                                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                            
Deposits:                                                            
Interest-bearing demand(2)   $ 6,231,718     $ 3,821     0.24 %   $ 6,109,956     $ 4,069     0.27 %   $ 5,405,085     $ 4,839     0.36 %   $ 6,083,179     $ 11,821     0.26 %   $ 5,166,393     $ 19,616     0.51 %
Savings deposits   1,006,847     192     0.08 %   969,982     185     0.08 %   796,841     167     0.08 %   953,391     547     0.08 %   741,933     592     0.11 %
Time deposits   1,506,192     2,959     0.78 %   1,564,448     3,415     0.88 %   1,907,918     6,804     1.42 %   1,575,220     10,552     0.90 %   2,019,173     23,967     1.59 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   8,744,757     6,972     0.32 %   8,644,386     7,669     0.36 %   8,109,844     11,810     0.58 %   8,611,790     22,920     0.36 %   7,927,499     44,175     0.74 %
Borrowed funds   482,709     3,749     3.08 %   483,081     3,743     3.11 %   719,800     3,982     2.20 %   483,230     11,327     3.13 %   849,494     13,361     2.10 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,227,466     10,721     0.46 %   9,127,467     11,412     0.50 %   8,829,644     15,792     0.71 %   9,095,020     34,247     0.50 %   8,776,993     57,536     0.88 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   4,470,262             4,271,464             3,723,059             4,202,364             3,251,612          
Other liabilities   212,990             218,344             255,956             223,796             233,730          
Shareholders’ equity   2,219,431             2,213,743             2,119,500             2,201,930             2,108,618          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 16,130,149             $ 15,831,018             $ 14,928,159             $ 15,723,110             $ 14,370,953          
Net interest income/ net interest margin       $ 105,002     2.93 %       $ 111,205     3.19 %       $ 107,885     3.29 %       $ 327,471     3.16 %       $ 323,659     3.47 %
Cost of funding           0.31 %           0.34 %           0.50 %           0.34 %           0.64 %
Cost of total deposits           0.21 %           0.24 %           0.40 %           0.24 %           0.53 %
                                                                                 
(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.
                                                                                 

RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
        RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
                                    Nine Months Ended
      2021   2020   September 30,
        Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First        
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2021   2020
Net income (GAAP)   $ 40,063     $ 40,867     $ 57,908     $ 31,521     $ 29,992     $ 20,130     $ 2,008     $ 138,838     $ 52,130  
Amortization of intangibles   1,481     1,539     1,598     1,659     1,733     1,834     1,895     4,618     5,462  
Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A)   (323)     (333)     (361)     (297)     (374)     (335)     (527)     (1,021)     (1,108)  
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)   $ 41,221     $ 42,073     $ 59,145     $ 32,883     $ 31,351     $ 21,629     $ 3,376     $ 142,435     $ 56,484  
                                         
Net income (GAAP)   $ 40,063     $ 40,867     $ 57,908     $ 31,521     $ 29,992     $ 20,130     $ 2,008     $ 138,838     $ 52,130  
Debt prepayment penalties               3     28     90             118  
MSR valuation adjustment           (13,561)     (1,968)     (828)     4,951     9,571     (13,561)     13,694  
Restructuring charges       15     292     7,365                 307      
Swap termination charges               2,040                      
COVID-19 related expenses   323     370     785     613     570     6,257     2,903     1,478     9,730  
Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A)   (71)     (83)     2,820     (1,443)     50     (2,065)     (3,467)     2,603     (4,774)  
Net income with exclusions (non-GAAP)   $ 40,315     $ 41,169     $ 48,244     $ 38,131     $ 29,812     $ 29,363     $ 11,015     $ 129,665     $ 70,898  
                                         
Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)   $ 2,219,431     $ 2,213,743     $ 2,172,425     $ 2,132,375     $ 2,119,500     $ 2,101,092     $ 2,105,143     $ 2,201,930     $ 2,108,618  
Intangibles   965,960     967,430     969,001     970,624     972,394     974,237     975,933     967,458     974,182  
Average tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,253,471     $ 1,246,313     $ 1,203,424     $ 1,161,751     $ 1,147,106     $ 1,126,855     $ 1,129,210     $ 1,234,472     $ 1,134,436  
                                         
Average total assets (GAAP)   $ 16,130,149     $ 15,831,018     $ 15,203,691     $ 14,898,055     $ 14,928,159     $ 14,706,027     $ 13,472,550     $ 15,723,110     $ 14,370,953  
Intangibles   965,960     967,430     969,001     970,624     972,394     974,237     975,933     967,458     974,182  
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 15,164,189     $ 14,863,588     $ 14,234,690     $ 13,927,431     $ 13,955,765     $ 13,731,790     $ 12,496,617     $ 14,755,652     $ 13,396,771  
                                         
Actual shareholders’ equity (GAAP)   $ 2,203,944     $ 2,203,807     $ 2,173,701     $ 2,132,733     $ 2,104,300     $ 2,082,946     $ 2,070,512     $ 2,203,944     $ 2,104,300  
Intangibles   965,205     966,686     968,225     969,823     971,481     973,214     975,048     965,205     971,481  
Actual tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,238,739     $ 1,237,121     $ 1,205,476     $ 1,162,910     $ 1,132,819     $ 1,109,732     $ 1,095,464     $ 1,238,739     $ 1,132,819  
                                         
Actual total assets (GAAP)   $ 16,155,550     $ 16,022,386     $ 15,622,571     $ 14,929,612     $ 14,808,933     $ 14,897,207     $ 13,900,550     $ 16,155,550     $ 14,808,933  
Intangibles   965,205     966,686     968,225     969,823     971,481     973,214     975,048     965,205     971,481  
Actual tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 15,190,345     $ 15,055,700     $ 14,654,346     $ 13,959,789     $ 13,837,452     $ 13,923,993     $ 12,925,502     $ 15,190,345     $ 13,837,452  
                                         
(A) Tax effect is calculated based on respective periods effective tax rate.

RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
        RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
                                    Nine Months Ended
      2021   2020   September 30,
        Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First        
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2021   2020
(1) Return on Average Equity                                    
Return on avg s/h’s equity (GAAP)   7.16 %   7.40 %   10.81 %   5.88 %   5.63 %   3.85 %   0.38 %   8.43 %   3.30 %
Effect of adjustment for intangible assets   5.89 %   6.14 %   9.12 %   5.38 %   5.24 %   3.87 %   0.82 %   7.00 %   3.35 %
Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP)   13.05 %   13.54 %   19.93 %   11.26 %   10.87 %   7.72 %   1.20 %   15.43 %   6.65 %
                                         
Return on avg s/h’s equity (GAAP)   7.16 %   7.40 %   10.81 %   5.88 %   5.63 %   3.85 %   0.38 %   8.43 %   3.30 %
Effect of exclusions from net income   0.05 %   0.06 %   (1.80) %   1.23 %   (0.03) %   1.77 %   1.72 %   (0.56) %   1.19 %
Return on avg s/h’s equity with excl. (non-GAAP)   7.21 %   7.46 %   9.01 %   7.11 %   5.60 %   5.62 %   2.10 %   7.87 %   4.49 %
Effect of adjustment for intangible assets   5.92 %   6.18 %   7.67 %   6.41 %   5.21 %   5.39 %   2.31 %   6.56 %   4.37 %
Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity with exclusions (non-GAAP)   13.13 %   13.64 %   16.68 %   13.52 %   10.81 %   11.01 %   4.41 %   14.43 %   8.86 %
                                         
(2) Return on Average Assets                                    
Return on avg assets (GAAP)   0.99 %   1.04 %   1.54 %   0.84 %   0.80 %   0.55 %   0.06 %   1.18 %   0.48 %
Effect of adjustment for intangible assets   0.09 %   0.10 %   0.15 %   0.10 %   0.09 %   0.08 %   0.05 %   0.11 %   0.08 %
Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP)   1.08 %   1.14 %   1.69 %   0.94 %   0.89 %   0.63 %   0.11 %   1.29 %   0.56 %
                                         
Return on avg assets (GAAP)   0.99 %   1.04 %   1.54 %   0.84 %   0.80 %   0.55 %   0.06 %   1.18 %   0.48 %
Effect of exclusions from net income   %   %   (0.25) %   0.18 %   (0.01) %   0.25 %   0.27 %   (0.08) %   0.18 %
Return on avg assets with exclusions (non-GAAP)   0.99 %   1.04 %   1.29 %   1.02 %   0.79 %   0.80 %   0.33 %   1.10 %   0.66 %
Effect of adjustment for intangible assets   0.10 %   0.10 %   0.12 %   0.11 %   0.10 %   0.10 %   0.07 %   0.11 %   0.09 %
Return on avg tangible assets with exclusions (non-GAAP)   1.09 %   1.14 %   1.41 %   1.13 %   0.89 %   0.90 %   0.40 %   1.21 %   0.75 %
                                         
(3) Shareholder Equity Ratio                                    
Shareholders’ equity to actual assets (GAAP)   13.64 %   13.75 %   13.91 %   14.29 %   14.21 %   13.98 %   14.91 %   13.64 %   14.21 %
Effect of adjustment for intangible assets   5.49 %   5.53 %   5.68 %   5.96 %   6.02 %   6.01 %   6.43 %   5.49 %   6.02 %
Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)   8.15 %   8.22 %   8.23 %   8.33 %   8.19 %   7.97 %   8.48 %   8.15 %   8.19 %

RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                       
                                       
                                  Nine Months Ended
    2021   2020     September 30,
    Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First          
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter     2021   2020
Interest income (FTE) $ 115,723     $ 122,617     $ 123,378     $ 123,823     $ 123,677     $ 125,630     $ 131,887       $ 361,718     $ 381,194  
Interest expense 10,721     11,412     12,114     13,799     15,792     18,173     23,571       34,247     57,536  
Net Interest income (FTE) $ 105,002     $ 111,205     $ 111,264     $ 110,024     $ 107,885     $ 107,457     $ 108,316       $ 327,471     $ 323,658  
                                       
Total noninterest income $ 50,755     $ 47,610     $ 81,037     $ 62,864     $ 70,928     $ 64,170     $ 37,570       $ 179,402     $ 172,668  
Securities gains (losses) 764         1,357     15         31           2,121     31  
MSR valuation adjustment         13,561     1,968     828     (4,951 )   (9,571 )     13,561     (13,694 )
Total adjusted noninterest income $ 49,991     $ 47,610     $ 66,119     $ 60,881     $ 70,100     $ 69,090     $ 47,141       $ 163,720     $ 186,331  
                                       
Total noninterest expense $ 103,999     $ 108,777     $ 115,935     $ 122,152     $ 116,510     $ 118,285     $ 115,041       $ 328,711     $ 349,836  
Amortization of intangibles 1,481     1,539     1,598     1,659     1,733     1,834     1,895       4,618     5,462  
Debt prepayment penalty             3     28     90               118  
Restructuring charges     15     292     7,365                   307      
Swap termination charges             2,040                        
COVID-19 related expenses 323     370     785     613     570     6,257     2,903       1,478     9,730  
(Recovery of) provision for unfunded commitments (200 )           500     2,700     2,600     3,400       (200 )   8,700  
Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 102,395     $ 106,853     $ 113,260     $ 109,972     $ 111,479     $ 107,504     $ 106,843       $ 322,508     $ 325,826  
                                       
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) 66.77 %   68.49 %   60.29 %   70.65 %   65.16 %   68.92 %   78.86 %     64.85 %   70.49 %
(4) Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 66.06 %   67.28 %   63.85 %   64.35 %   62.63 %   60.89 %   68.73 %     65.66 %   63.89 %

 

Contacts: For Media:   For Financials:
  John S. Oxford   James C. Mabry IV
  Senior Vice President   Executive Vice President
  Director of Marketing   Chief Financial Officer
  (662) 680-1219   (662) 680-1281

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.