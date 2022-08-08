Breaking News
Renasant Mortgage Lending Announces Organizational Updates

L to R – David Mays, Mark Harmon, Micah Stringer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renasant Corporation today announced organizational updates for its Renasant Mortgage Lending Division. David Mays, Executive Vice President and President of Renasant Mortgage Lending, will move into the role of Chairman of the division. In this role, Mays will serve as a high-level strategic advisor to Renasant Mortgage Lending. Mays has successfully led the mortgage division for nearly 20 years.

As Mays moves into the Chairman role, Mark Harmon will assume the position of Senior Vice President and President of Renasant Mortgage Lending. Harmon joined Renasant in 2014, and most recently held the position of Mortgage Retail Division Manager, Vice President Central Mortgage Administrator. He will oversee the day-to-day operations of Renasant’s mortgage division, and will continue to work with Mays to ensure a smooth transition. Harmon graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and Business Administration.

In addition to these changes, Micah Stringer will transition into the position of Senior Vice President and Renasant Mortgage Retail Director. Stringer has been with the mortgage division since 2016, and most recently held the position of Mortgage Retail Division Manager, Vice President East Mortgage Administrator. He will lead the retail division of Renasant Mortgage Lending, and will focus on strategy and staffing to continue the division’s success and growth. Stringer received his educations from the College of Charleston and Denison University.

“These strategic changes will yield even more energy, efficiency, and excitement as we have always demonstrated in the past while continuing our long term investment in mortgage banking,” said David Mays.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation, a 118-year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.6 billion and operates 194 banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.  

For more information please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

