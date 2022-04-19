Breaking News
Renasant Named a Top Bank by Forbes

TUPELO, Miss., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) today announced that Forbes has named Renasant Bank as one of the best banks in the world in its World’s Best Banks 2022 report, ranking it as the sixth best bank in the United States. 

In compiling its rankings for Forbes, Statista surveyed more than 45,000 customers for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Banks were rated on general satisfaction as well as key metrics such as trust, fees, digital services and financial advice.

“We’re once again proud to be recognized by Forbes for the work we do serving our clients and communities,” said Renasant President and CEO, Mitch Waycaster. “Our goal is to be the financial services provider of choice in every market we serve, and this recognition reflects our tremendously talented team at Renasant and our passion towards relationship banking.”

This recognition by Forbes adds to Renasant’s recent acknowledgements, which include Newsweek’s Best Big Bank in Mississippi for 2022, Forbes Magazine’s Best Bank in Mississippi and Georgia for 2020 and 2021, and Time Magazine’s Money.com Best Bank in the South for 2019.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation, a 118-year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.8 billion and operates 198 banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For more information please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

