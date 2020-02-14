Renault cuts dividend, slices profit goal for 2020

French carmaker Renault warned that auto demand remained volatile, cut its dividend for 2019 and set a lower operating margin goal for 2020, a crunch year in which it wants to reboot its partnership with Japan’s Nissan .
