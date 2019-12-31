Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance who was grounded in Japan while awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct, was in Lebanon as of Monday, a person close to Ghosn told Reuters.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn, awaiting trial in Japan, is in Beirut: source - December 30, 2019
- CIA devised way to restrict missiles given to allies, researcher says - December 30, 2019
- Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law, claiming it’s unconstitutional - December 30, 2019