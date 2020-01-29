Renault’s Tuesday named Luca de Meo, the former head of Volkswagen’s Seat brand, as its next chief executive, as the car maker looks to draw a line under a year of turmoil by finalizing a long-awaited management shake-up.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Australia gold project sale delayed as buyer quarantined over coronavirus - January 28, 2020
- China virus toll passes 130 as U.S. weighs flight ban - January 28, 2020
- Renault turns to VW’s De Meo as car maker seeks fresh start - January 28, 2020