IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the company will present four posters at the 2023 Mitochondrial Medicine Symposium. The event, which is hosted by the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF), will be held in Charlotte, N.C., from June 28 – July 1, 2023.

Poster

Mavodelpar Clinical Development Program in Adult Patients with Primary Mitochondrial Myopathy (PMM): Results from Phase 1b Study and Design of Ongoing Pivotal Study (STRIDE)

Presenter: Will Chou, MD, Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. EDT

Poster

From Clinical Manifestations of Primary Mitochondrial Myopathies (PMM) to Diagnosis: Results from a Patient Journey Analysis Shows Limited Utilization of Genetic Testing

Presenter: Mai Sirimanne, Vice President, Clinical Affairs

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. EDT

Poster

Clinical Manifestations and Disease Burden of Primary Mitochondrial Myopathies (PMM): Results from a Patient Journey Analysis Shows Substantial Healthcare Resource Utilization

Presenter: Mai Sirimanne, Vice President, Clinical Affairs

Date/Time: Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 5:45 p.m. EDT

Poster

PPARδ Agonist Mavodelpar (REN001) Improves Mitochondrial Function in Skeletal Muscle: A Potential Treatment for Primary Mitochondrial Myopathies

Presenter: John Adams, Senior Vice President, Translational Science

Date/Time: Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 5:45 p.m. EDT

Presentation

Platform Session 5 – Combined Sessions/Clinical Trial Updates

Reneo Primary Mitochondrial Myopathy program update

Presenter: Alejandro Dorenbaum, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Date/Time: Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. EDT

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, mavodelpar (REN001), is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). Mavodelpar has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function, increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria. For additional information, please see reneopharma.com.

About Mavodelpar

Mavodelpar (REN001) is a potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist currently in clinical development for two rare genetic mitochondrial diseases that typically present with myopathy and have high unmet medical needs: PMM and LC-FAOD. For additional information, please see clinicaltrials.gov.

About PMM

PMM are a group of rare, genetic metabolic disorders caused by mutations or deletions in the mtDNA or nDNA. These genetic alterations hamper the ability of mitochondria to generate energy from nutrient sources, resulting in energy deficits that are most pronounced in tissues with high energy demand such as muscle, brain, and heart. The symptoms of PMM include muscle weakness, exercise intolerance, movement disorder, deafness, blindness, and droopy eyelids among others. The prognosis for these disorders ranges in severity from progressive weakness to death.

