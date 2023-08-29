IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the company’s management team will participate at the upcoming healthcare investor conferences.

Citi BioPharma Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 6 – Thursday, September 7, 2023

Location: Four Seasons, Boston, MA

Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 12 – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Leerink Partners Biopharma Summit

Date: Wednesday, September 20 – Friday, September 22, 2023

Location: Rosewood Miramar Beach, Montecito, CA

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 26 – Thursday, September 28, 2023

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Links to the presentations will be posted on the Investors section of the Reneo Pharmaceuticals corporate website.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, mavodelpar (REN001), is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). Mavodelpar has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function, increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria. For additional information, please see reneopharma.com.

