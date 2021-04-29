Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) investors that acquired shares between May 3, 2018 and February 25, 2021. Investors have until May 3, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

After the market closed on February 25, 2021, a press release was issued by Renewable Energy announcing the financial results of its fourth quarter and full year 2020. Renewable Energy revealed that it would restate “$38.2 million in cumulative revenue from January 2018 through September 30, 2020” because Renewable Energy was not the “proper claimant for certain BTC [biodiesel mixture excise tax credits] payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020.” It was further stated by Renewable Energy that it had reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service “on a $40.5 million assessment, excluding interest” in order to correct these claims.

On February 26, 2021, Renewable Energy’s stock price fell as much as 9% on this news during intraday trading.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 3, 2021.

