Lindon, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renewable Innovations (RI) (OTC: REII), a leader in the zero-carbon, green solutions alternative fuel industry, announced today that on January 20, 2023 the company was featured in a lengthy MotorTrend article titled “This Solar Power Station Kept the EVs Juiced at Performance Vehicle of the Year”.

The company’s 53-foot long solar-powered EV charging station, the Mobile Energy Command (or MEC-S) helped power the six EVs evaluated at MotorTrends 2023 Performance Vehicle of the Year. Renewable innovations powered the cars with a self-contained portable unit that can be trucked in and set up within a matter of hours to provide electricity for the likes of music festivals, data centers, military outposts or virtually any temporary location. There is also a 220-kilowatt-hour battery for storing excess energy and providing power when the sun isn’t shining. The modular and scalable zero-carbon power systems can operate in remote locations that are entirely off grid. As the article suggests, the company’s core business is built around its successful hydrogen technology although it possesses powerful products across the renewable energy spectrum.

Renewable Innovation’s MEC-H2EV packs hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, and DC fast chargers into a semi-trailer that delivers far more power than the MEC-S. As stated in the MotorTrend article “GM is also a customer of Renewable Innovations.” The MEC-H2EV delivers EV charging with its mobile, rapid power generation capability anytime, anywhere.

Fast EV charging is just one part of the Renewable Innovations’ product portfolio. Today during peak demand times electricity requirements are higher than the grids capacity to provide. When demand is greater than supply this creates a shortfall, an incapacity, or a “grid gap”. The global need for clean, sustainable energy will lead to situations where Renewable Innovations will be at the forefront of meeting these power demands. The alternative is massively expensive, nearly non-fundable upgrades to the current electrical infrastructure.

To view the article, please visit https://www.motortrend.com/news/renewable-innovations-solar-ev-charger-performance-vehicle-of-the-year/

About Renewable Innovations Renewable Innovations is accelerating the growth and opportunities within the renewable economy. Their team of industry leaders brings extensive experience and invaluable connections across the Renewable, Hydrogen, and Alternative Energy sectors. Along with their partners, investors, and clients, they are making major technological advancements with products and solutions to lead the world into a new and exciting carbon-free future. Learn more at Renewable-Innovations.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “projects,” “targets,” “estimates” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be accurate or realized, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Renewable Innovations control, including but not limited to regulatory approvals and market conditions. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is included in Renewable Innovation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Renewable Innovations disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

