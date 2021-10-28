Breaking News
Renibus Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renibus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced today that it will present abstracts at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021, which is being held virtually from November 4-7, 2021. The abstracts will highlight clinical and nonclinical data for its novel drug formulations in development for the prevention of acute kidney injury (AKI) and viral illnesses.

The selected abstracts will be presented as ePosters and are available for viewing on-demand at https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/.

Abstract Presentations:

  •  RBT-1 Safety and Cytoprotective Response Biomarkers in Healthy Volunteers and Subjects with CKD

  ePoster #: PO0241

  Session: AKI: Clinical, Outcomes, and Trials

  •  RBT-9 Antiviral Activity Against BK Virus

  ePoster #: PO2055

  Session: Transplantation: Evaluating Kidney Graft Injury – Pathways and Biomarkers

About Renibus Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Renibus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming the cardio-renal disease treatment paradigm by focusing on the prevention, treatment, and diagnostic testing of kidney disease. The company’s portfolio includes RBT-1 for prevention of acute kidney injury, RBT-2 for treatment of chronic kidney disease, RBT-3 for treatment of iron deficiency anemia and platinum-based kidney toxicity, RBT-6 for pharmacologic stress testing in kidney diseases, and RBT-9 for treatment of COVID-19 and other viral diseases.

Disclaimer

This article contains information regarding our future discovery, development efforts, business strategy, and market opportunities. This information constitutes a forward-looking statement. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those inherent in pharmaceutical research, such as adverse results in our drug discovery and clinical development processes, decisions made by the FDA and other regulatory authorities, market conditions, our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce proprietary rights and our ability to obtain any necessary financing to conduct our planned activities.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.renibus.com.

Media contact: pr@renibus.com

