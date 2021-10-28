Renibus Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renibus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced today that it will present abstracts at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021, which is being held virtually from November 4-7, 2021. The abstracts will highlight clinical and nonclinical data for its novel drug formulations in development for the prevention of acute kidney injury (AKI) and viral illnesses.

The selected abstracts will be presented as ePosters and are available for viewing on-demand at https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/.

Abstract Presentations:

RBT-1 Safety and Cytoprotective Response Biomarkers in Healthy Volunteers and Subjects with CKD

ePoster #: PO0241

Session: AKI: Clinical, Outcomes, and Trials

RBT-9 Antiviral Activity Against BK Virus

ePoster #: PO2055

Session: Transplantation: Evaluating Kidney Graft Injury – Pathways and Biomarkers

About Renibus Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Renibus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming the cardio-renal disease treatment paradigm by focusing on the prevention, treatment, and diagnostic testing of kidney disease. The company’s portfolio includes RBT-1 for prevention of acute kidney injury, RBT-2 for treatment of chronic kidney disease, RBT-3 for treatment of iron deficiency anemia and platinum-based kidney toxicity, RBT-6 for pharmacologic stress testing in kidney diseases, and RBT-9 for treatment of COVID-19 and other viral diseases.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.renibus.com .