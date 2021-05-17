Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RENNOVA COMPLETES AGREEMENT TO SEPARATE ITS SOFTWARE AND GENETIC DIAGNOSTICS INTERPRETATION DIVISIONS INTO VISUALMED CLINICAL SOLUTIONS CORP.

RENNOVA COMPLETES AGREEMENT TO SEPARATE ITS SOFTWARE AND GENETIC DIAGNOSTICS INTERPRETATION DIVISIONS INTO VISUALMED CLINICAL SOLUTIONS CORP.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rennova Health, Inc. (OTC: RNVA), (OTC: RNVAW) (“Rennova” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of rural hospitals in Tennessee, announces that on May 13, it completed an agreement with VisualMED Clinical Solutions Corp. (VisualMED) a Nevada based public company, to merge its software and genetic testing interpretation divisions, Health Technology Solutions, Inc. (HTS) and Advanced Molecular Services Group, Inc., (AMSG) and their subsidiaries into VisualMED. After closing these entities will operate as wholly owned subsidiaries of VisualMED. Closing is subject to a number of customary conditions for a transaction of this nature and is intended to happen on or before May 31 2020.

As part of the agreement VisualMED will complete any outstanding filings necessary to be fully compliant with OTC reporting requirements before closing. Once the agreement has closed the Company intends to file audited financial statements and other filings as required to become fully reporting with the SEC.

“Rennova has previously disclosed its intention to separate its technology and software divisions and looks forward to the completion of this plan in the coming weeks,” said Seamus Lagan, CEO of Rennova Health. “Our software division has a vision and plan to create innovative and relevant software and technology solutions to service and improve operations for the health care industry. That vision is best served in a separate entity to facilitate focus and value.”

About Rennova Health, Inc.
Rennova operates rural hospitals and a physician’s office in Tennessee and a physician’s office in Kentucky and provides industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. Through an ever-expanding group of strategic brands that work in unison to empower customers, we are creating the next generation of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.rennovahealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Rennova Health
Sebastien Sainsbury, 561-666-9818
[email protected]

# # #

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.