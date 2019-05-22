RENNOVA HEALTH ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION FROM TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH THAT A NEW TENNESSEE MEDICAID ID NUMBER HAS BEEN ISSUED TO JELLICO COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rennova Health, Inc. (OTC: RNVA), (OTC: RNVAW) (“Rennova” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers that acquired Jellico Community Hospital, its third rural hospital in Tennessee, at the beginning of March 2019, announces that it has received confirmation from the Tennessee Department of Health that they have issued a TennCare-Medicaid license number, effective from March 1, 2019, to Jellico Community Hospital, Inc.

A valid TennCare/Medicaid ID number is required for the hospital to:

1. Get prescriptions covered by the TennCare Pharmacy Benefit for TennCare members.

2. Submit Medicare/Medicaid “cross-over” claims to TennCare for consideration of Medicare co-pays and deductibles for our members with Medicare as a primary carrier.

3. Contract with any TennCare Managed Care Organization in order to provide medically necessary services to TennCare members.

4. Receive payments from TennCare’s EHR Incentive Program.

“This is a significant and important hurdle to cross as we complete the change of ownership process for the acquisition of this hospital,” said Seamus Lagan, CEO of Rennova, “and is a major step towards being able to bill and get paid for medically necessary services provided by our hospital to TennCare members.”

“We are pleased to continue offering services to our community and patients who use this valuable program,” said Hal Leftwich, CEO, Jellico Community Hospital. “As the provider of choice in our community, access to appropriate and timely care is important, and we stand ready to continue a proud tradition of caring.”

About Rennova Health, Inc.

Rennova operates three rural hospitals and a physician’s office in Tennessee and a physician’s office in Kentucky, and provides industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. Through an ever-expanding group of strategic brands that work in unison to empower customers, we are creating the next generation of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.rennovahealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Rennova Health

Sebastien Sainsbury, 561-666-9818

[email protected]

