WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rennova Health, Inc. (OTC: RNVA) is pleased to announce that its behavioral health services subsidiary, Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., (“Myrtle”), has been granted a license under the rules of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of the State of Tennessee to operate an alcohol and drug treatment facility in Oneida, Tennessee. The facility, located at Rennova’s Big South Fork Medical Center campus, will commence operations and begin accepting patients today.

The facility will offer alcohol and drug residential detoxification and residential rehabilitation treatment services to up to 30 patients. Myrtle intends to offer office-based opioid treatment (”OBOT”) as outpatient treatment services at Oneida in the future.

“This an exciting first step in the development of Myrtle,” said Robert Merritt, the Chief Executive Officer of Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc. “The need for behavioral health services, especially alcohol and drug treatment services, in our rural communities is crucial and growing and we look forward to providing the best possible treatment at our facilities”.

“We are delighted to open this first facility for Myrtle,” stated Seamus Lagan, Chief Executive Officer of Rennova Health, Inc. “We believe Myrtle is a complementary business model to our current rural healthcare services offerings and an excellent use of available space at our rural, critical access hospital. We look forward to this new subsidiary generating additional revenues for the Company and considering our options to expand this business.”

Information on Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc. can be found at www.myrtlerecoverycenters.com

About Rennova Health, Inc.

Rennova Health, Inc. (“Rennova,”) is a provider of health care services. The Company owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee known as Big South Fork Medical Center, a hospital located in Jamestown, Tennessee that it plans to reopen, a rural clinic in Kentucky and an alcohol and drug treatment facility operated by Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.rennovahealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

