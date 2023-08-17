More than 80,000 fans are expected to attend over four days between Sept. 28th and Oct. 1st.

Rennsport Reunion 7 on track to be the biggest Porsche gathering ever More than 80,000 fans are expected to attend over four days between Sept. 28th and Oct. 1st.

Atlanta, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The seventh Rennsport Reunion – taking place next month – is on course to break records, becoming the most popular Porsche fan event in the world.

Blending a gathering of the rarest and most exciting Porsche race and road cars ever built with the people who created and raced them, live entertainment, interactive displays and social events, the Rennsport Reunion is unique and the operators of the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca are expecting a record attendance.

Wheel to wheel track action featuring cars spanning seven decades on one of the most challenging circuits in America will be complimented by the Esports Challenge finals – both fiercely contested. By popular demand, the Porsche tractor race – possibly the slowest, but definitely one of the most entertaining competitions of the weekend – will make a return.

“The special magic that has defined Rennsport over the decades is alive and well for this, the seventh Reunion,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing, Porsche Cars North America. “The interest this time has been unprecedented, and as a result we’ve planned ahead. We’ve teamed up with some of the biggest names in the Porsche community to guide the design of Rennsport 7 – to create a vibrant and welcoming event that’ll aim to have something for everyone, from enthusiasts through to newcomers and one that’s appropriate for the whole family, with plenty of space for everyone to sit down and relax as well as awesome activities, on and off the track.”

Over four days the Reunion will be a celebration – marking 75 years of Porsche sports cars and the 60th anniversary of the 911 – but will also give a hint at what might be in Porsche’s future. Rennsport is due to host US premieres of the Mission X concept car, the Vision 357 Speedster and the newly-announced 911 S/T. And one more surprise; a global premiere will take place at Rennsport …

Attending will be members of the Porsche family, led by Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, who will be joined by many of the designers, engineers, racers and executives responsible for shaping Porsche today. In addition, those who did so much to build the Porsche brand from our past will be at Rennsport – over 50 racers will attend. Included in their number are Mark Webber, Hurley Haywood, Jacky Ickx, Timo Bernhard and Richard Attwood. Many of the current Porsche works drivers from the GTP and GTD classes will take part as well as the current grid for the Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

On track, another new record has been set with over 300 race entries received so far – a number that continues to grow – with the Carrera Cup North America hosting a round, with close racing in the formidable 911 GT3 Cup car.

Conceived by racing great Brian Redman and Porsche Cars North America’s long time PR General Manager Bob Carlson in 2001, Rennsport was created to celebrate the racing heritage of Porsche. They envisioned an event at which drivers and enthusiasts could gather to celebrate racing and pay tribute to the people and cars that have helped build the Porsche legacy. Since its inaugural event at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut over 20 years ago, Rennsport has continuously grown but has stayed faithful to its original formula.

More information, including how to purchase tickets for Rennsport, can be found here.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche centers, two Porsche studios and three satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand’s 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/Porsche USAOfficial | instagram.com/porsche usa facebook.com/PECAtlanta|instagram.com/pecatl|facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/.

Attachments

Rennsport Reunion 7 on track to be the biggest Porsche gathering ever

Rennsport Reunion 7 on track to be the biggest Porsche gathering ever

CONTACT: Jarred Hopkins Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404-401-4448 jarred.hopkins@porsche.us Jennifer Bixler Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 470-827-1201 external.jennifer.bixler@porsche.us