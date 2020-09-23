Reno Sub-Systems Solidifies Electronic Match Market with 9 New Patents

Reno Sub-Systems EVC™ Velocity™ Matching Network Reno’s EVC™ Velocity™ Matching Network technology leverages the company’s strong IP portfolio.

Company Now Clearly Owns the World’s Largest Solid-State Matching Network Patent Portfolio;

Creates Significant Barrier to Enter this Market

RENO, Nev., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reno Sub-Systems (Reno), a developer of high performance radio frequency (RF) matching networks for leading-edge nanoscale semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that it has been awarded 9 new patents for its solid-state RF matching network technology. These patents further strengthen Reno’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio for RF matching networks, reinforcing that Reno’s Velocity™ Matching Network technology is the industry-leading approach for semiconductor manufacturing at or beyond the 10nm node.

“Having these 9 new patents awarded to us in such a short period of time is an outstanding accomplishment for any semiconductor equipment company,” said John Voltz, senior vice president, business development, at Reno. “We’re proud of our team’s ability to create and protect our Velocity™ RF matching network’s technology in a way that positions us as vendor of choice. Our customers are increasingly recognizing that our approach is best-of-breed and delivers unprecedented matching performance for the most advanced semiconductor processing in the world today.”

The new patents cover a broad range of claims to strengthen Reno’s IP position, including:

Reno’s strongest claims to date using electronically variable capacitors (EVCs) in a matching network

Solving technical issues related to parasitic capacitances

Delivering engineering advances using a partial binary setup for an EVC to support applications that require wide capacitance range

Protecting a one-dimensional EVC match with variable frequency sweep tuning

Offering differentiation of Reno’s capabilities for level-to-level matching with pre-pulse switching

Providing hybrid-type tuning using a matching lookup table to determine both a new EVC configuration and a new frequency

The list of newly awarded patents includes:

US Patent No. 10 , 679 , 823 RF Switch for High Power Digital Matching Networks

US Patent No. 10 , 679 , 824 Varying Capacitance Using a Partial Binary Approach

US Patent No. 10 , 692 , 699 Impedance Matching with Restricted Capacitor Switching

US Patent No. 10 , 699 , 880 High Voltage Reduction Circuit Used For Variable Capacitor Applications

US Patent No. 10,707,057 RF Impedance Matching Circuit and Systems and Methods

US Patent No. 10,714,314 Impedance Matching Network and Method

US Patent No. 10,720,309 Impedance Matching Network and Method

US Patent No. 10,727,029 Impedance Matching Using Independent Capacitance and Frequency Control

US Patent No. 10,741,364 Impedance Matching Network and Method

About Reno Sub-Systems

Reno Sub-Systems Inc. has developed new and disruptive technologies for the semiconductor and advanced microelectronic industries. Leveraging its patented technologies, Reno has demonstrated the highest performance radio frequency matching networks for leading-edge nanoscale manufacturing processes. Reno has generated strong customer demand based on on-tool performance data, which has allowed the company to transition from technology and product development to high volume adoption within two years. For more information, please visit https://renosubsystems.com.

