Recently served as Boston Scientific Executive Vice President and Global Chief Medical Officer

Professor Meredith brings to Avertix over 35 years of cardiology experience and commitment to advancing cardiac care

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avertix Medical, Inc. (“Avertix” or the “Company”), formerly known as Angel Medical Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company commercializing the first and only FDA-approved heart attack warning system to improve long-term management and outcomes of high-risk coronary disease in patients, announced today that Professor Ian Meredith AM, has agreed to join the Company’s Board of Directors following the closing of the Company’s previously announced business combination with BIOS Acquisition Corporation (dba BioPlus Acquisition Corp.) (“BIOS”) (Nasdaq: BIOS), a special purpose acquisition company. Professor Meredith recently retired from Boston Scientific after serving over six years as its Executive Vice President and Global Chief Medical Officer, where he was responsible for global leadership of medical, clinical science and trial strategy across the organization. Prior to joining Boston Scientific, Professor Meredith served for 12 years as a professor and director of MonashHeart, an internationally recognized cardiology service within Monash Health—and today serves as an Honorary Professor of Medicine and Cardiology at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

As an Avertix board member, Professor Meredith will bring his decades long experience as a leading interventional cardiologist and thought leadership to Avertix.

“We believe Professor Meredith is one of the world’s most eminent clinicians in both acute cardiac care and clinical investigations,” said Ross Haghighat, Executive Chairman of Avertix. “As a highly respected and globally recognized interventional cardiologist, professor, and global medical executive of one of the most innovative cardiovascular product companies in the world, we believe his expertise and insights will prove invaluable to Avertix. We are thrilled to have his guidance extend beyond the boardroom as we endeavor to advance both The Guardian System and our pipeline of future innovations which we expect to shape a new era of cardiac monitoring for patients worldwide.”

With more than 35 years of experience as a clinical and interventional cardiologist, Professor Meredith has performed more than 20,000 invasive cardiac and coronary procedures, published more than 400 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters, and has championed many new treatment paradigms into daily clinical practice. He has been the chief or principal investigator on more than 50 major international multi-center trials, including several global first-in-human studies.

“Avertix has a meaningful product that holds the potential to empower patients at a time of great anxiety and uncertainty in their lives,” said Professor Meredith. “I can say confidently after 35 years of caring for patients suffering a heart attack, with more than 20 of those as an interventional cardiologist undertaking primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) for their acute heart attack, that the fear of another cardiac event, and resulting death, is profound and often paralyzing to the point that many struggle to return to their normal daily activities, both personally and professionally. I believe the aptly named Guardian offers a promising solution, providing individuals with renewed confidence and a sense of predictability – albeit not absolute.”

Professor Meredith has also been a member of the Board of the Australian National Heart Foundation and a member of the Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand National Board. He received a Ph.D. from the Baker Institute in Melbourne and an Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division for outstanding service to medicine in the field of Cardiology as a clinician and researcher, before spending three years at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. Professor Meredith received undergraduate and doctorate degrees from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

On May 3, 2023, Avertix and BIOS announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination (the “Transaction”) that would result in Avertix becoming a publicly traded company on Nasdaq. Upon completion of the Transaction, the combined company’s securities are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “AVRT.”

About Avertix Medical, Inc.

Avertix is a cutting-edge medical device company offering the first and only FDA-approved Class III implantable device that can detect silent and atypical symptomatic heart attacks in real-time. With a robust portfolio of U.S. patents pertaining to Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) events, Avertix is at the forefront of innovation in cardiovascular care and is committed to improving patient outcomes and saving lives through advanced medical technologies. For more information, visit avertix.com.

About BIOS Acquisition Corporation

BIOS was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying opportunities in the healthcare industry across the U.S., EU, Israel and Australasia.

BIOS’ leadership and board differentially consists of recognized industry leaders, including CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CSOs, auditors, investors, bankers and experts covering all functional disciplines needed to maximize the value creation opportunity for a healthcare company. BIOS Acquisition Corporation brings over 200 years of collective experience in: (1) identifying, developing and marketing value creating healthcare assets, (2) private and public company financing and deal-making, 3) audit and accounting, and 4) advisory and board experience. The BIOS Acquisition Corporation team has demonstrated commitment to building valuable assets and can be leveraged as true long-term partners who can help maximize the value creation opportunity for a potential business combination.

