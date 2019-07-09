Renowned Education Company Lindamood-Bell Offers Learning Camps in Kennedy Town on Hong Kong Island

San Luis Obispo, CA, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes will provide instruction this summer at a Learning Camp in Kennedy Town, Hong Kong Island. Instruction for children and adults will be available in both morning and afternoon sessions now through 16 August 2019.

Lindamood-Bell® instruction develops the cognitive processes that underlie reading, comprehension, and maths skills, and can provide solutions for individuals who may need to accelerate their learning, those who are experiencing difficulty in school, and those with learning challenges. The instruction is individualised for each student.

“We are happy to be a part of the Hong Kong Island community,” says Karen Meigs, Regional Director of Centres. “We believe, passionately, that all individuals can learn to their potential.”

A Learning Camp offers genuine Lindamood-Bell instruction and is open for a designated portion of the year. The length of a Learning Camp varies depending on the needs of the community.

Individuals interested in the Learning Camp can call director Andy Russell at (02) 9328-7119 or email [email protected]

About Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes

Lindamood-Bell believes that all children and adults can learn to their potential. For more than 30 years, their research-validated instruction has consistently changed the lives of individuals with learning challenges such as dyslexia, ADHD, and autism. In addition to their Learning Centres and Learning Camps in the US, UK, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai, their efforts include research collaborations with the University of Washington, MIT, UAB, Wake Forest University, and Georgetown University. Lindamood-Bell has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, Time, US News and World Report, Neuron, NeuroImage, CNN, and PBS. Lindamood-Bell and all of their Learning Centres are accredited by AdvancED. Visit Lindamood-Bell.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Andy Russell, Centre Director Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes (02) 9328-7119 [email protected]