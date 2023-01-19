Posted Instagram video went viral with more than 200,000 views within the first hour

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adamas One Corp. (Nasdaq: JEWL) (“Adamas One,” “Adamas” or the “Company”), The Original Lab-Grown Diamond Company™, a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial uses, announces that diamond influencer TRAX NYC conducted a video tour of the Company’s Greenville, S.C. factory and posted the Company’s development process in a video on Instagram. Within the first hour, the video received more than 200,000 views.

“America is the new Africa when it comes to diamonds and it’s all thanks to Adamas One in Greenville, S.C.,” said Maksoud Trax Agadjani, TRAX NYC’s founder, who also appeared in the motion picture, Uncut Gems. “The important thing isn’t lab or mined, the important thing is getting a good quality product for a good price … We really appreciate the hospitality and time, we’ll make this a worthwhile business endeavor for sure.”

TraxNYC Corp. was founded in 2003. The company’s headquarters are located in New York City’s famous Diamond District. We are truly sitting at the heart of the global diamond jewelry industry. TraxNYC is committed to enhancing its customer’s experience in the selection and appreciation of fine jewelry. Mr. Agadjani is also considered a key social media influence in the diamond industry. Adamas One plans to begin growing custom diamonds for TRAX NYC’s business.

“It’s amazing to work with creative minds in the diamond industry. Max is so far ahead of the pack in terms of his mindset and marketing, it will be a great partnership for both of our companies. It was great to show off our growing process, which we believe sets us apart from the competition,” added Jay Grdina, Adamas One’s CEO.

About Adamas One Corp.

Adamas is a lab-grown diamond manufacturer that produces near flawless single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications, in its facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. The Company holds 36 patents and uses its proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to grow gem-sized and smaller diamond crystals. Adamas One™ lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. The Company’s controlled manufacturing processes enables it to produce very high-quality, high-purity, single-crystal colorless, near colorless and fancy colored Type IIA diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications. The Company intends to market and sell its diamonds into the wholesale jewelry and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.adamasone.com.

Not Mined. Not Fake. Just sped up perfection.™

