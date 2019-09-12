Breaking News
Home / Top News / Renowned Leaders of Evolving Tech Industry Join Act-On Executive Team

Renowned Leaders of Evolving Tech Industry Join Act-On Executive Team

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

David Greenberg and Aaron Johnson each bring 20+ years of experience in helping shape and drive growth for marketing technologies

Portland, Ore., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading Marketing Automation provider Act-On Software announces leadership appointments of two high-growth technology veterans as the Portland-based company advances in the space. Senior Vice President of Marketing, David Greenberg, and Chief Product Officer, Aaron Johnson, each bring more than 20 years of proven experience to the Act-On executive team.

As the Portland tech market matures and evolves, leaders who have helped shape and drive the emergence of the local software industry continue to bring their expertise to prominent organizations that are headquartered in the area, like Act-On. Greenberg and Johnson have been at the forefront of elevating industry-wide trends and defining best practices in their respective fields. They’ve significantly contributed to Portland’s expanding tech scene now in the national spotlight, which includes playing integral roles at companies that grew from valuations in the millions to billions.

“We’re excited for Act-On to attract this level of top talent and are proud to welcome David and Aaron to our team,” said Kate Johnson, CEO of Act-On. “Their leadership and expertise in the martech industry help support the strong direction we’re heading in as we continue to enhance our best-in-class platform and customer experience.”

“I have a deep passion for the technologies that support the monumental shift in marketing, so I’m thrilled to join a company with such strong experience and foothold in the industry,” said Greenberg. “Our customers’ success and resulting measurable impacts speak to the immense opportunity in front of us.”

Greenberg has led marketing teams at some of the top tech companies in Portland — including Airship, Jive Software, Puppet, and Liveops, Inc. He is a proven leader during high-growth periods and has helped companies at all stages become market leaders. Greenberg will draw upon his deep knowledge and experience of being at the forefront of marketing technologies as he spearheads all aspects of Act-On’s global marketing and growth strategies. His understanding of areas such as social and mobile optimization, along with his experience of being an early adopter and user of other martech solutions such as marketing automation, allows Greenberg to bring a unique understanding of the space to Act-On to better fulfill the needs of customers and partners.

Additionally, Aaron Johnson joined Act-On as Chief Product Officer to help the company continue to bring industry-leading product innovation to market. Johnson most recently served as Senior Vice President of Product Management at New Relic, where his leadership was a driving force for the organization’s growth from small-to-medium-sized business accounts to enterprise customers. In this previous role, he was also responsible for global product marketing, giving him an appreciation for how products are used by customers after launch. Before New Relic, Johnson led engineering teams at Jive Software during the company’s highest growth period, both before and after Jive went public. His customer-first approach to building and delivering quality products also led him to serve as the head of customer engineering at Jive, a role he served in both the United States and EMEA.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to Act-On’s customer-centric growth,” said Johnson. “It’s exciting to be part of a team that is whole-heartedly dedicated to bringing solutions to market that customers actually need to drive daily ROI,” said Johnson.

For more information about Act-On’s leadership, please visit act-on.com/about-us/leadership/.

About Act-On Software

Act-On Software is the leader in Adaptive Marketing solutions that empower marketers to achieve the purposeful and personalized engagement that their business needs to thrive. Act-On makes customer data actionable, enabling marketers to strategize better business outcomes, drive more relevant multi-channel marketing, and generate higher customer lifetime value–all with the fastest time-to-value. For more information, visit Act-On.com.

CONTACT: Lexi Baker
Act-On Software
5035361147
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.