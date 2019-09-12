Renowned Leaders of Evolving Tech Industry Join Act-On Executive Team

David Greenberg and Aaron Johnson each bring 20+ years of experience in helping shape and drive growth for marketing technologies

Portland, Ore., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading Marketing Automation provider Act-On Software announces leadership appointments of two high-growth technology veterans as the Portland-based company advances in the space. Senior Vice President of Marketing, David Greenberg, and Chief Product Officer, Aaron Johnson, each bring more than 20 years of proven experience to the Act-On executive team.

As the Portland tech market matures and evolves, leaders who have helped shape and drive the emergence of the local software industry continue to bring their expertise to prominent organizations that are headquartered in the area, like Act-On. Greenberg and Johnson have been at the forefront of elevating industry-wide trends and defining best practices in their respective fields. They’ve significantly contributed to Portland’s expanding tech scene now in the national spotlight, which includes playing integral roles at companies that grew from valuations in the millions to billions.

“We’re excited for Act-On to attract this level of top talent and are proud to welcome David and Aaron to our team,” said Kate Johnson, CEO of Act-On. “Their leadership and expertise in the martech industry help support the strong direction we’re heading in as we continue to enhance our best-in-class platform and customer experience.”

“I have a deep passion for the technologies that support the monumental shift in marketing, so I’m thrilled to join a company with such strong experience and foothold in the industry,” said Greenberg. “Our customers’ success and resulting measurable impacts speak to the immense opportunity in front of us.”

Greenberg has led marketing teams at some of the top tech companies in Portland — including Airship, Jive Software, Puppet, and Liveops, Inc. He is a proven leader during high-growth periods and has helped companies at all stages become market leaders. Greenberg will draw upon his deep knowledge and experience of being at the forefront of marketing technologies as he spearheads all aspects of Act-On’s global marketing and growth strategies. His understanding of areas such as social and mobile optimization, along with his experience of being an early adopter and user of other martech solutions such as marketing automation, allows Greenberg to bring a unique understanding of the space to Act-On to better fulfill the needs of customers and partners.

Additionally, Aaron Johnson joined Act-On as Chief Product Officer to help the company continue to bring industry-leading product innovation to market. Johnson most recently served as Senior Vice President of Product Management at New Relic, where his leadership was a driving force for the organization’s growth from small-to-medium-sized business accounts to enterprise customers. In this previous role, he was also responsible for global product marketing, giving him an appreciation for how products are used by customers after launch. Before New Relic, Johnson led engineering teams at Jive Software during the company’s highest growth period, both before and after Jive went public. His customer-first approach to building and delivering quality products also led him to serve as the head of customer engineering at Jive, a role he served in both the United States and EMEA.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to Act-On’s customer-centric growth,” said Johnson. “It’s exciting to be part of a team that is whole-heartedly dedicated to bringing solutions to market that customers actually need to drive daily ROI,” said Johnson.

