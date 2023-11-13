NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an era where the healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving, Dr. Michael Hilton, a distinguished Medical Doctor with a proven track record, is extending his expertise to private medical practices. Dr. Hilton’s consultancy services are geared towards fortifying the operational foundations of medical practices through meticulous review and strategic enhancements. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Dr. Michael Hilton aims to elevate the standards of care and compliance within private medical practices.

Dr. Michael Hilton, a graduate of Columbia University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, is recognized for his outstanding contributions to the field of Emergency Medicine. Fellowship trained and holding a Master of Public Health degree, Dr. Michael Hilton has held key positions, including Medical Director for Sollis Health and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai in New York. His extensive background equips him uniquely to guide private medical practices towards excellence.

Comprehensive Consultancy Services

Dr. Hilton’s consultancy services encompass a wide range of critical areas aimed at enhancing the overall functionality and compliance of private medical practices.

1. Standard Operating Procedures and Workflows

Dr. Hilton collaborates with private medical practices to meticulously review and develop standard operating procedures, clinical, and operational/administrative workflows. This ensures a streamlined and efficient environment for delivering high-quality patient care.

2. Regulatory Compliance

With an acute understanding of the regulatory landscape, Dr. Hilton assists medical practices in navigating and adhering to crucial regulations such as HIPAA, OSHA, CLIA, and DEA. This proactive approach safeguards the practices from potential legal pitfalls and ensures patient confidentiality.

3. Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management

Recognizing the importance of preparedness, Dr. Michael Hilton guides private medical practices in developing robust disaster preparedness, emergency management procedures, and continuity of operations plans. This strategic foresight ensures resilience in the face of unforeseen challenges.

4. Vendor Identification and Vetting

To bolster operational efficiency, Dr. Michael Hilton aids medical practices in identifying and vetting vendors. This strategic alliance ensures that practices are equipped with reliable and reputable partners for the procurement of essential supplies and services.

5. Physician Office CLIA Labs

Dr. Hilton specializes in setting up Physician Office CLIA-waived and CLIA-Moderate Complexity Labs, empowering practices to enhance their diagnostic capabilities and broaden the scope of services offered.

About Dr. Michael Hilton

Dr. Michael Hilton, a visionary in the field of Emergency Medicine, received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University in 2005. His medical journey continued at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, culminating in his graduation in 2009. He completed a residency in Emergency Medicine and a Fellowship in Emergency Medical Services at UPMC/University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He furthered his training with a Master’s degree in Public Health with Certificate in Public Health Disaster Preparedness and Response from the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Public Health.

Dr. Hilton’s passion extends beyond clinical practice, as he actively participates in seminars and training courses conducted by esteemed organizations such as the American Heart Association, the National Association of Emergency Medical Services Physicians, and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians. He has held key positions, including Medical Director for Sollis Health and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai in New York.

