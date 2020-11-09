Renowned Neurologist Sheds Light on Reality of Silent Epidemic Affecting Over 50 Million People Each Year

Kester J Nedd, DO details his work as a traumatic brain injury and concussion specialist in his crucial new book ‘Concussion’

MIAMI, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Kester J Nedd, a board-certified neurologist, draws on his 30-years of experience treating thousands of patients suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion to answer the fundamental questions clinicians and patients have been waiting for in “Concussion: Traumatic Brain Injury from Head to Tail.” In the book, Dr. Nedd discusses the severity of this silent epidemic and the impact of brain injury on individuals, families and societies. Filled with true heart-wrenching stories of patients, Dr. Nedd’s first volume explores how this modern epidemic is often misdiagnosed or not recognized by medical professionals and seeks to provide hope for patients and those impacted.

In the book, the author introduces a new and transformative evaluation method, known as Brain Hierarchical Evaluation and Treatment- the BHET method. This method is a multidimensional approach to brain injury based upon the disruption and reorganization of the hierarchy of the brain, following injury. The book outlines the hierarchical organization of the brain and highlights what happens to the brain after an injury and how it responds.

Given the rate of one in every four individuals being affected by this condition in the United States, Dr. Nedd aims to bring awareness to TBI and concussion in society. TBI and concussion affect athletes, returning soldiers, people involved in motor vehicle accidents, people who experience interpersonal violence and those who are injured as a result of falls.

“Concussion” and Dr. Nedd have received praise from Dr. Gillian Hotz at the University of Miami.

“I have been privileged to work with Dr. Nedd as a colleague and friend over the last 25 years. Similar to “Dr. House” he is in real life able to manage the most complex neurological cases acute and chronic and get to the bottom of the issue in order to treat it. This book reflects his ideas from all the years of experience, his theories and how he sees the organization of the brain and the CNS following injury…” -Dr. Gillian Hotz.

Throughout “Concussion”, the author brings to light many subjects that are of important conversation in today’s society, especially with the current political elections. Dr. Nedd examines significant topics as they affect traumatic brain injury/concussion such as the prison system, the criminal justice system, death row, inner cities, sports, mental health, healthcare and more.

“After listening to the many stories told by my patients, I decided to share them in the context of their injury, how they recover and how they adapt to the limitations posed by this condition,” said Dr. Nedd. “My patients and those suffering with TBI inspire me each and every day to keep up to date with the most recent methods, techniques and studies. We seek to offer a transformative approach in identifying, diagnosing and treating traumatic brain injury and utilize patient stories to inspire hope.”

“Concussion: Traumatic Brain Injury from Head to Tail”

By Kester J Nedd, DO

ISBN: 9781480886957 (hardcover); 9781480886964 (electronic)

About the author

Dr. Nedd is a board-certified neurologist who was trained as and practices as a Neurological Rehabilitation and Concussion-Traumatic Brain Injury Specialist at the Design Neuroscience Center in Miami where he also serves as Managing Partner. He practiced at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine until May 2020. As an expert in sports concussion, he is involved in treating current and retired athletes and is on the forefront of issues related to concussion from sports, military conflicts, road traffic accidents and with other methods of injuries. He is an educator/teacher, researcher, policy maker, and entrepreneur and brings to his patients a level of compassion and sensitivity that has made him one of the most sought after in his field.

