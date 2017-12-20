Reolink Best Christmas Sales Offer Up to 33% OFF on Top-Notch Home Security Products

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reolink offers up to 33% OFF on top-notch smart home security cameras and systems during its Christmas sales (available during Dec. 20-26, 2017, PST) with FREE shipping.

Check Reolink Christmas big sales here: https://reolink.com/holiday-promotions/.

Customers can buy Reolink best-selling security cameras and systems with the most favorable prices during the big Christmas promotions, including the star product Reolink Argus ($79.99) wire-free smart home camera, the most popular outdoor security camera RLC-410 ($59.99), and the easiest wireless security camera system RLK4-210WB2 (33% off), etc.

“We launch the Christmas sales so that our customers can get the best Christmas gifts and have a merry and safe Christmas,” said Pam Cheung, the marketing manager of Reolink, “and this year, we also start a giveaway program to express our sincerest gratitude to our customers who are always supporting Reolink.”

#1. Reolink Best Christmas Deals in 2017

Reolink Argus Wire-Free 1080p Full HD Security Camera – $79.99 (20% Off)

Wire-Free 1080p Full HD Security Camera Reolink C1 Pro 4MP Super HD Pan & Tilt Security Camera – $74.99 (16% Off)

4MP Super HD Pan & Tilt Security Camera – Reolink RLC-410 1440p PoE Outdoor Security Camera – $59.99 ( 20% Off )

1440p PoE Outdoor Security Camera – ( ) Reolink RLC-410WS 4MP Dual-Band WiFi Security Camera – $79.99 (20% Off)

4MP Dual-Band WiFi Security Camera – Reolink RLK4-210WB2 Wireless Security Camera System – $199.99 ( 33% Off )

Wireless Security Camera System – ( ) Reolink RLK16-410B8 16-Channel 4MP PoE Security Camera System – $799.99 (20% Off)

#2. Reolink Christmas Giveaway: Win FREE Reolink Argus

Apart from these amazing Christmas deals, Reolink also launches Christmas Giveaway 2017 (ends on Jan. 2, 2018, PST) by giving away 3 Reolink Argus battery-powered security cameras.

#3. Join in #ReolinkCaptures & #PhotoShow Programs

Reolink customers can win up to 20% off coupons, or a free Reolink Argus by sharing videos or images captured by Reolink products. Both programs will end on Dec. 24, 2017, PST.

About Reolink

Reolink, a leading provider of home security products and camera solutions, has been dedicated to delivering advanced and high-quality consumer security cameras/systems and reliable solutions for home and business. The products range from PoE security cameras/systems, wireless security cameras/systems, to wire-free battery-powered security cameras, which are widely used in home surveillance, business surveillance, baby monitoring, etc. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com, or follow Reolink on Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact

Olivia/PR manager

Email: [email protected]

Reolink Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Tel: +1 2134012832

Room G, 8th Floor, King Palace Plaza, 55 King Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong