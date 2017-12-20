Breaking News
Home / Top News / Reolink Best Christmas Sales Offer Up to 33% OFF on Top-Notch Home Security Products

Reolink Best Christmas Sales Offer Up to 33% OFF on Top-Notch Home Security Products

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reolink offers up to 33% OFF on top-notch smart home security cameras and systems during its Christmas sales (available during Dec. 20-26, 2017, PST) with FREE shipping.

Check Reolink Christmas big sales here: https://reolink.com/holiday-promotions/.

Customers can buy Reolink best-selling security cameras and systems with the most favorable prices during the big Christmas promotions, including the star product Reolink Argus ($79.99) wire-free smart home camera, the most popular outdoor security camera RLC-410 ($59.99), and the easiest wireless security camera system RLK4-210WB2 (33% off), etc.

“We launch the Christmas sales so that our customers can get the best Christmas gifts and have a merry and safe Christmas,” said Pam Cheung, the marketing manager of Reolink, “and this year, we also start a giveaway program to express our sincerest gratitude to our customers who are always supporting Reolink.”

#1. Reolink Best Christmas Deals in 2017

  • Reolink Argus Wire-Free 1080p Full HD Security Camera – $79.99 (20% Off)
  • Reolink C1 Pro 4MP Super HD Pan & Tilt Security Camera – $74.99 (16% Off)
  • Reolink RLC-410 1440p PoE Outdoor Security Camera – $59.99 (20% Off)
  • Reolink RLC-410WS 4MP Dual-Band WiFi Security Camera – $79.99 (20% Off)
  • Reolink RLK4-210WB2 Wireless Security Camera System – $199.99 (33% Off)
  • Reolink RLK16-410B8 16-Channel 4MP PoE Security Camera System – $799.99 (20% Off)

#2. Reolink Christmas Giveaway: Win FREE Reolink Argus
Apart from these amazing Christmas deals, Reolink also launches Christmas Giveaway 2017 (ends on Jan. 2, 2018, PST) by giving away 3 Reolink Argus battery-powered security cameras.

#3. Join in #ReolinkCaptures & #PhotoShow Programs
Reolink customers can win up to 20% off coupons, or a free Reolink Argus by sharing videos or images captured by Reolink products. Both programs will end on Dec. 24, 2017, PST.

About Reolink
Reolink, a leading provider of home security products and camera solutions, has been dedicated to delivering advanced and high-quality consumer security cameras/systems and reliable solutions for home and business. The products range from PoE security cameras/systems, wireless security cameras/systems, to wire-free battery-powered security cameras, which are widely used in home surveillance, business surveillance, baby monitoring, etc. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com, or follow Reolink on Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact
Olivia/PR manager
Email: [email protected]
Reolink Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
Tel: +1 2134012832
Room G, 8th Floor, King Palace Plaza, 55 King Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.