When New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy walked up to Rep. Andy Kim last weekend to congratulate him with a handshake after his third consecutive win in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat, the goodwill gesture represented a surprise within a surprise.

The Senate seat only became competitive because incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was indicted last year on federal corruption charges. And Kim’s wins in three state county committee votes so far have fueled sudden momentum for the

[Read Full story at source]