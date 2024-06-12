Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., on Tuesday won the race for the Republican nomination to succeed Gov. Doug Burgum, after promising continuity with the governor, who is now being eyed as a potential vice presidential candidate.
Armstrong beat Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller for the Republican nomination after winning the party’s endorsement earlier this year.
Miller had won the backing of Burgum, who is reported to be in the running to become former President Trump’s running mat
