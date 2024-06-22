Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York gave a fiery address during a rally on Saturday, criticizing U.S. involvement in Israel in a profanity-filled speech against AIPAC.
Bowman specifically called out the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which recently launched a $14 million dollar campaign against his reelection due to his criticisms of Israel.
“We are gonna show f—ing AIPAC the power of the motherf—ing South Bronx,” Bowman told the cheering au
