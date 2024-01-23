LACONIA, N.H. – Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds spoke to Fox News Digital in New Hampshire on Monday, speaking directly to undecided Republican voters who are on the fence about whether to support former President Trump or former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
“I mean, look, my closing message is this, our party, we’re blessed, we have a lot of talent in our party, but it is pretty clear at this point that the majority of our party wants President Tr
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Hunter Biden lawyer testifies that 1st Trump impeachment created ’emergency’ to file unpaid taxes - January 23, 2024
- Hunter Biden’s ‘sugar brother’ lawyer confirms he still holds stake in Chinese state-backed equity fund - January 23, 2024
- GOP lawmaker and ex-Green Beret demands briefing on deaths of Navy SEALs - January 23, 2024