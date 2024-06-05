Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, on Tuesday secured victory in his primary challenge from a former CIA officer and retired Army ranger after a fight over who was the more conservative candidate.

Feenstra overcame a challenge from Kevin Virgil, who had sought to take the nomination away from the lawmaker. Feenstra is seeking a third term in Congress.

Feenstra had drastically outspent his opponent during the race. As of mid-May, Feenstra had spent $3.3 million on the race and had near

[Read Full story at source]