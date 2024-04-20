U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., praised her daughter on Friday, a day after the Ivy League college student was arrested in New York City while participating in an anti-Israel protest.
“I am enormously proud of my daughter @israhirsi,” Omar wrote on X. “She has always led with courage and compassion, from organizing a statewide school walk out on the 20th anniversary of Columbine at the age of 15, to leading the biggest youth climate rally at our nation’s Capitol
