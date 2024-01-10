The ex-husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was arrested following an incident with the congresswoman earlier this week.

Garfield County Jail records confirm Jayson Boebert was arrested and released on Tuesday following reports of an altercation with Lauren Boebert at a restaurant on Saturday.

Jayson Boebert was arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief on Tuesday, according to a report from CBS News Colorado.

BOEBERT RESPONDS TO REPORTS

