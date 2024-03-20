Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., was criticized by billionaire business entrepreneur Mark Cuban after accusing former President Donald Trump of lying about being a billionaire and not being able to secure a $464 million appeal bond.
Trump has not been able to secure the required $464 million appeal bond he needs following a New York civil fraud judgment against him, and his attorneys said in a court filing Monday that obtaining one is a “practical impossibility under the circumstances pr
