Longtime Republican Congressman Mark Amodei has fended off a challenge from Former surgeon and real estate investor Dr. Fred Simon in Nevada’s 2nd congressional district. The Associated Press called the race.

The deep red 2nd congressional district covers most of northern Nevada. Amodei has held the seat since 2011. He won the general election in 2022 over his Democratic opponent 59.7% to 37.8%. Given the conservative leaning of voters in the district, winning the primary is effe

[Read Full story at source]