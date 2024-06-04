Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, R-Ky., pressed Attorney General Merrick on the constitutionality of appointing Jack Smith as special counsel in a hearing Tuesday.
Garland testified before the House Judiciary Committee and was questioned by Massie on Smith’s appointment to oversee the classified documents and January 6 probe into former President Donald Trump.
“What gives you the authority to appoint a special counsel to create…you’ve created an office i
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Rep. Chip Roy grills AG Garland over DOJ lawsuit against Texas to stop illegal immigrant enforcement - June 4, 2024
- Rep. Massie presses Garland on constitutionality of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment - June 4, 2024
- New York Appeals Court judges in Trump case donated routinely to Democrats, records show - June 4, 2024