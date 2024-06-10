U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., said one of his staffers was robbed at gunpoint Sunday in Washington D.C.
Collins wrote on X that three men attempted to rob the unnamed staffer and a friend in the city’s Navy Yard neighborhood.
“One attacker took a watch, the other took a fist to the face,” he wrote. “Our nation’s capital has become a war zone because of pro-criminal policies peddled by D.C.’s government.”
DC POLICE OFFICER SHOT DRIV
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Rep. Mike Collins says staffer robbed at gunpoint in DC, blames ‘pro-criminal policies’ - June 10, 2024
- Unaccompanied minors represent themselves in federal court as migrant cases surge - June 10, 2024
- AOC slammed for saying ‘false accusations’ of antisemitism are ‘wielded against people of color’ - June 10, 2024