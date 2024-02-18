House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, says President Biden’s administration was “sleepwalking” on Russia’s nuclear threat before he disclosed it last week.
Turner notified all congressional lawmakers of Russian intentions to send nuclear weapons into space on Wednesday, and called on Biden to declassify information about the threat. He worried that the White House had been “sleepwalking into an international crisis.”
