FIRST ON FOX: Just days after three American soldiers were killed by Iranian proxies, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., nominated former President Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “historic” Abraham Accords treaty.
“Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years,” Tenney told Fox News Digital in a statement. “For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy &#
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Eric Schwerin ‘not aware’ of Joe Biden role in Hunter’s biz; ex-associate blasts ‘carefully worded’ testimony - January 30, 2024
- Hunter Biden again moves to dismiss Delaware gun indictment charges - January 30, 2024
- Nikki Haley’s inbox flooded with support post New Hampshire primary: ‘A normal political leader’ - January 30, 2024