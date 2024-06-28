Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky on Friday announced the passing of his wife, Rhonda.
“Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven,” the Republican wrote on X. “Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time.”
Massie said just prior to Rhonda’s death, “We spent
