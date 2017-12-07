Rep. Trent Franks is expected to resign: media report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Trent Franks, an Arizona Republican, is expected to resign amid accusations of inappropriate behavior, the Arizona Republic newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a Republican source familiar with the decision.
