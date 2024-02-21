NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RPTX) on behalf of Repare stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Repare has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 12, 2024, Repare issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that it will regain global development and commercialization rights to camonsertib (RP-3500), a potential best-in-class oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase), following termination of its collaboration agreement with Roche.” The press release stated that “Roche notified Repare that, effective May 7, 2024, it is terminating its worldwide license and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of camonsertib following a review of Roche’s pipeline and evolving external factors.”

On this news, Repare’s stock price fell $1.31 per share, or 15.58%, to close at $7.10 per share on February 13, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Repare shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: