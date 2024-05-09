Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Reperio Health , the industry’s only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results, has been selected as winner of the “Best In-Home Testing Solution” award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Reperio offers a full-service screening experience that measures biometrics such as cholesterol, glucose levels, and blood pressure and more, so users can identify steps to better health. Guided video tutorials support users through a seamless screening that typically takes 30 minutes or less, with immediate results. Reperio’s team of dedicated customer experience agents are also available 24/7 to provide support, when needed.

Reperio works with employers, providers, and payors across the United States, with plans to expand internationally to Canada and Europe. Key relationships include collaborations with organizations such as Health Advocate, The Partners Group, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and more. In 2023, Reperio experienced a 500% year-over-year growth, with continued momentum expected in 2024 and beyond.

“Reperio is addressing the strain and inefficiency in the healthcare system and bringing convenient screening solutions to consumers, employers and providers. Most adults have at least one elevated health risk, but almost half don’t know it. Biometric screenings can improve health, however getting one is complicated, costly, and antiquated,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Instant access to key health data ensures a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce and population. Congratulations to Reperio for their future-forward remote solution that is resetting industry standards, and is our pick for ‘Best In-Home Testing Solution.’”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“We see an opportunity to improve the health of communities by giving them access to their biometric health data. By developing in-home solutions that are easy to use, we can modernize the costly and inaccessible screening processes in use today,” said Travis Rush, co-founder and CEO of Reperio. “We’re proud to say we have seen high participation and completion rates for our biometric screenings. This is such a meaningful award from MedTech Breakthrough, and we will continue to invest in supporting preventive and equitable care that helps close gaps and improve population health for all our valued clients and their communities.”

In addition to the company’s at-home screening capabilities, Reperio also supports onsite screening events. Reperio Pro offers clinicians and providers access to Reperio’s next-generation mobile app and screening kit for fast and comprehensive biometric health screenings with instant results.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

About Reperio Health

Reperio Health is the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results. An innovation in preventive care, Reperio’s patented technology pairs a mobile app with FDA-cleared devices, bringing a consumer-grade experience to biometric screenings. The solution modernizes the costly and inaccessible screening processes deployed today and reaches every corner of the healthcare industry—including employers, providers, payers and more. Clients are empowered by metrics-driven insights and HIPAA-compliant data integration to bolster their wellness, benefits and population health management offerings. Reperio is headquartered in Portland, Ore., with partners and clients worldwide. For more information, visit reperiohealth.com .

